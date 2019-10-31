Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank Shares Jump Nearly 39% on Receiving $1.2 bn Offer from a Global Investor

At 3:14 pm, shares of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 70.05, up 23.3%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 78.70. The stock has recovered over 48% in the past five trading sessions and 171% from its all-time low of Rs 29 hit on 1 October.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Shares Jump Nearly 39% on Receiving $1.2 bn Offer from a Global Investor
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)

Yes Bank Ltd shares shot up nearly 39% in intra-day trade on Thursday after the lender informed stock exchanges that it has received a binding offer of $1.2 billion from a global investor through fresh issuance of equity shares.

The offer is still at the proposal stage and is subject to regulatory, board and shareholders’ approvals. Yes Bank added that it continues to be in advanced discussions with other global and domestic investors as well.

A media report said that the binding offer has been made by Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings, adding that the board is likely to consider the proposals by SPGP and others along with quarterly results on 1 November.

At 3:14 pm, shares of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 70.05, up 23.3%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 78.70. Notably, the stock has recovered over 48% in the past five trading sessions and 171% from its all-time low of Rs 29 hit on 1 October.

Anusha Raheja, research analyst at LKP Securities, said that apart from maintaining minimum capital requirements, the amount of $1.2 billion is sizeable enough to take care of Yes Bank’s future growth as well.

Market expert Prakash Diwan also stated that if Yes Bank’s quarterly results on 1 November won’t show any fresh slippages, then there would be rerating and return of faith in the bank with the current round of fund-raising.

On September 25, Yes Bank had talked about its capital-raising plans, saying it had received strong interest from multiple foreign and domestic private equity and strategic investors.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,877.45 +33.35 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.40 23.94
SBI 312.40 7.76
Infosys 685.60 3.78
Tata Motors 177.70 3.37
Reliance 1,464.35 -1.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.45 24.03
ICICI Bank 462.85 -1.74
SBI 312.25 7.69
Tata Motors 177.70 3.40
Infosys 685.50 3.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.40 23.94
Zee Entertain 260.60 10.82
SBI 312.40 7.76
Grasim 768.75 4.60
Infosys 685.60 3.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.45 24.03
SBI 312.25 7.69
Infosys 685.50 3.79
Tata Motors 177.70 3.40
Bharti Airtel 374.25 1.63
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 228.00 -2.73
Tech Mahindra 739.00 -2.04
Tata Steel 380.55 -1.92
ICICI Bank 463.05 -1.72
M&M 606.45 -1.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 380.50 -1.95
M&M 605.80 -1.77
ICICI Bank 462.85 -1.74
Axis Bank 736.00 -1.56
HDFC Bank 1,229.95 -1.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram