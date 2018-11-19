GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Yes Bank Shares Jump over 7%, Biggest Gain in Three Weeks

The stock soared 7.19 per cent to end at Rs 205.05 a piece on the BSE, its biggest gain in almost three weeks. During the day, it jumped 7.68 per cent to Rs 206.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2018, 9:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Shares Jump over 7%, Biggest Gain in Three Weeks
File photo. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of YES Bank surged over 7 per cent on Monday, following reports that a search panel entrusted with finding Rana Kapoor's successor to lead the company has shortlisted multiple names.

The stock soared 7.19 per cent to end at Rs 205.05 a piece on the BSE, its biggest gain in almost three weeks. During the day, it jumped 7.68 per cent to Rs 206.

At the National Stock Exchange, shares of the company gained 7.22 per cent to close at Rs 204.80.

The stock was the biggest gainer among the blue chips on both the key indices during the day.

In terms of equity volume, 57.22 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 6 crore shares changed hands at the NSE during the day.

A search panel entrusted with finding Kapoor's successor to lead YES Bank has shortlisted multiple names, including those serving foreign as well as domestic lenders, two sources said Friday.

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India in September had curtailed the term of Kapoor, who owns around 11 per cent in the bank, to January 31, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,774.88 +317.72 ( +0.90%)

NIFTY 50

10,763.40 +81.20 ( +0.76%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 204.80 7.23
Jet Airways 322.70 -6.87
Reliance 1,150.00 2.00
Indiabulls Hsg 733.80 -4.23
HDFC Bank 2,013.90 0.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Grasim 851.45 2.20
Jet Airways 323.00 -6.88
Yes Bank 205.05 7.19
HDFC Life 382.40 -2.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,174.20 0.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 204.80 7.23
ITC 284.50 2.87
Tata Motors 184.60 2.61
IndusInd Bank 1,537.95 2.45
Sun Pharma 531.55 2.27
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 205.05 7.19
ITC 283.90 2.77
Tata Motors 184.30 2.73
IndusInd Bank 1,537.75 2.60
Vedanta 211.20 2.18
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 733.80 -4.23
GAIL 334.70 -2.19
Bajaj Finance 2,360.95 -1.71
ICICI Bank 362.40 -1.40
ONGC 154.55 -1.15
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 154.40 -1.37
ICICI Bank 362.50 -1.33
SBI 288.20 -0.72
NTPC 153.05 -0.65
Asian Paints 1,311.90 -0.65
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...