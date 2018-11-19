English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yes Bank Shares Jump over 7%, Biggest Gain in Three Weeks
The stock soared 7.19 per cent to end at Rs 205.05 a piece on the BSE, its biggest gain in almost three weeks. During the day, it jumped 7.68 per cent to Rs 206.
File photo. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Shares of YES Bank surged over 7 per cent on Monday, following reports that a search panel entrusted with finding Rana Kapoor's successor to lead the company has shortlisted multiple names.
At the National Stock Exchange, shares of the company gained 7.22 per cent to close at Rs 204.80.
The stock was the biggest gainer among the blue chips on both the key indices during the day.
In terms of equity volume, 57.22 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 6 crore shares changed hands at the NSE during the day.
A search panel entrusted with finding Kapoor's successor to lead YES Bank has shortlisted multiple names, including those serving foreign as well as domestic lenders, two sources said Friday.
In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India in September had curtailed the term of Kapoor, who owns around 11 per cent in the bank, to January 31, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|204.80
|7.23
|Jet Airways
|322.70
|-6.87
|Reliance
|1,150.00
|2.00
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.80
|-4.23
|HDFC Bank
|2,013.90
|0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Grasim
|851.45
|2.20
|Jet Airways
|323.00
|-6.88
|Yes Bank
|205.05
|7.19
|HDFC Life
|382.40
|-2.62
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,174.20
|0.57
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|204.80
|7.23
|ITC
|284.50
|2.87
|Tata Motors
|184.60
|2.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,537.95
|2.45
|Sun Pharma
|531.55
|2.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|205.05
|7.19
|ITC
|283.90
|2.77
|Tata Motors
|184.30
|2.73
|IndusInd Bank
|1,537.75
|2.60
|Vedanta
|211.20
|2.18
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.80
|-4.23
|GAIL
|334.70
|-2.19
|Bajaj Finance
|2,360.95
|-1.71
|ICICI Bank
|362.40
|-1.40
|ONGC
|154.55
|-1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|154.40
|-1.37
|ICICI Bank
|362.50
|-1.33
|SBI
|288.20
|-0.72
|NTPC
|153.05
|-0.65
|Asian Paints
|1,311.90
|-0.65
