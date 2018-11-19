Yes Bank Shares Jump over 7%, Biggest Gain in Three Weeks

Shares of YES Bank surged over 7 per cent on Monday, following reports that a search panel entrusted with finding Rana Kapoor's successor to lead the company has shortlisted multiple names.The stock soared 7.19 per cent to end at Rs 205.05 a piece on the BSE, its biggest gain in almost three weeks. During the day, it jumped 7.68 per cent to Rs 206.At the National Stock Exchange, shares of the company gained 7.22 per cent to close at Rs 204.80.The stock was the biggest gainer among the blue chips on both the key indices during the day.In terms of equity volume, 57.22 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 6 crore shares changed hands at the NSE during the day.A search panel entrusted with finding Kapoor's successor to lead YES Bank has shortlisted multiple names, including those serving foreign as well as domestic lenders, two sources said Friday.In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India in September had curtailed the term of Kapoor, who owns around 11 per cent in the bank, to January 31, 2019.