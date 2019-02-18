English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yes Bank Shares Plunge Over 8 Percent Post RBI Censure
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Yes Bank said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report is divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank tumbled over 8 per cent Monday after the Reserve Bank warned the lender of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of norms.
The company's shares plummeted 8 per cent to Rs 201 on BSE.
At NSE, shares plunged 8.21 per cent to Rs 201.
Later, the stock recovered some of the lost ground and was trading at Rs 212.30, down 2.93 per cent during the afternoon trade on BSE.
Yes Bank in a press release earlier last week had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Yes Bank said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report is divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.
"Therefore, the press release breaches confidentiality and violates regulatory guidelines. Moreover, NIL divergence is not an achievement to be published and is only compliance with the extant Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms," the RBI said in its letter.
"The issuance of the Press Release has, therefore, been viewed seriously by the RBI and could entail further regulatory action/s," the letter added.
The company's shares plummeted 8 per cent to Rs 201 on BSE.
At NSE, shares plunged 8.21 per cent to Rs 201.
Later, the stock recovered some of the lost ground and was trading at Rs 212.30, down 2.93 per cent during the afternoon trade on BSE.
Yes Bank in a press release earlier last week had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Yes Bank said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report is divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.
"Therefore, the press release breaches confidentiality and violates regulatory guidelines. Moreover, NIL divergence is not an achievement to be published and is only compliance with the extant Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms," the RBI said in its letter.
"The issuance of the Press Release has, therefore, been viewed seriously by the RBI and could entail further regulatory action/s," the letter added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|213.55
|-2.49
|Reliance
|1,220.10
|-1.96
|ITC
|274.70
|-1.93
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,565.55
|0.09
|TCS
|1,970.30
|-2.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Emami
|355.05
|-1.61
|Yes Bank
|213.15
|-2.54
|Reliance
|1,219.75
|-1.91
|Rel Capital
|152.80
|2.86
|Dewan Housing
|128.90
|4.67
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|317.05
|3.31
|Zee Entertain
|438.95
|1.76
|ONGC
|137.10
|1.56
|Axis Bank
|693.30
|0.98
|NTPC
|137.45
|0.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|137.10
|1.48
|Tata Motors
|163.00
|1.18
|Axis Bank
|692.60
|0.88
|NTPC
|136.85
|0.48
|IndusInd Bank
|1,516.95
|0.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,970.30
|-2.93
|Yes Bank
|213.55
|-2.49
|Indiabulls Hsg
|623.50
|-2.48
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,885.15
|-2.33
|Coal India
|215.15
|-2.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,971.75
|-2.91
|Yes Bank
|213.15
|-2.54
|ITC
|274.15
|-1.95
|Sun Pharma
|415.10
|-1.94
|Reliance
|1,219.75
|-1.91
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana Pens a Heartfelt Poem for CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Reveals She Wants to Date This Celebrity
- All is not Well Between Alia Bhatt and Beau Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Answers
- After Big B & Salman, Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 3 Lakh for Families of CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack
- Pulwama Attack: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn Practises Shooting with Gun, Says 'Ready to Shoot Them All'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results