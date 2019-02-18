LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Yes Bank Shares Plunge Over 8 Percent Post RBI Censure

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Yes Bank said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report is divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Shares Plunge Over 8 Percent Post RBI Censure
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank tumbled over 8 per cent Monday after the Reserve Bank warned the lender of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of norms.

The company's shares plummeted 8 per cent to Rs 201 on BSE.

At NSE, shares plunged 8.21 per cent to Rs 201.

Later, the stock recovered some of the lost ground and was trading at Rs 212.30, down 2.93 per cent during the afternoon trade on BSE.

Yes Bank in a press release earlier last week had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Yes Bank said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report is divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.

"Therefore, the press release breaches confidentiality and violates regulatory guidelines. Moreover, NIL divergence is not an achievement to be published and is only compliance with the extant Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms," the RBI said in its letter.

"The issuance of the Press Release has, therefore, been viewed seriously by the RBI and could entail further regulatory action/s," the letter added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,498.44 -310.51 ( -0.87%)

NIFTY 50

10,640.95 -83.45 ( -0.78%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 213.55 -2.49
Reliance 1,220.10 -1.96
ITC 274.70 -1.93
Dr Reddys Labs 2,565.55 0.09
TCS 1,970.30 -2.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Emami 355.05 -1.61
Yes Bank 213.15 -2.54
Reliance 1,219.75 -1.91
Rel Capital 152.80 2.86
Dewan Housing 128.90 4.67
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 317.05 3.31
Zee Entertain 438.95 1.76
ONGC 137.10 1.56
Axis Bank 693.30 0.98
NTPC 137.45 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 137.10 1.48
Tata Motors 163.00 1.18
Axis Bank 692.60 0.88
NTPC 136.85 0.48
IndusInd Bank 1,516.95 0.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,970.30 -2.93
Yes Bank 213.55 -2.49
Indiabulls Hsg 623.50 -2.48
Bajaj Finserv 5,885.15 -2.33
Coal India 215.15 -2.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,971.75 -2.91
Yes Bank 213.15 -2.54
ITC 274.15 -1.95
Sun Pharma 415.10 -1.94
Reliance 1,219.75 -1.91
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram