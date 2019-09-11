Yes Bank Shares Rally 20% Amid Speculations over Rana Kapoor's Stake Sale
At 11:40 am, shares of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 72.25, up 14.5%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 75.45. Notably, the stock has corrected nearly 80% in the last one year.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Yes Bank Ltd shares rallied nearly 20% in intraday trade on Wednesday amid speculations that there may be a change in the bank’s shareholding as various stake sales report circulated in the media.
At 11:40 am, shares of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 72.25, up 14.5%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 75.45. Notably, the stock has corrected nearly 80% in the last one year.
On Monday, when stocks markets were closed for trading, news portal Moneycontrol reported that Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor has initiated talks with Paytm to sell his entire stake in the bank for up to Rs 2,000 crore. Kapoor, with his family members, and the investment firms they control own a 9.64% stake in Yes Bank.
The report said that Rana Kapoor reached out to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of digital payments platform Paytm, in August and offered to sell his stake in Yes Bank, as well as that of his family members, for Rs 1,800-2,000 crore.
Separately, news agency Reuters reported that Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill has said that the bank is close to selling a minority stake to a global tech company as part of its capital-raising exercise. The bank, however, subsequently denied the report.
A statement issued by Yes Bank to stock exchanges said: “The Bank in its usual and ordinary course of business continues to explore various means of raising capital/funds through issuance of securities to diverse set of investors, in order to meet its business/regulatory requirements, subject to compliance with prescribed procedures and receipt of statutes/regulatory approvals.”
Yes Bank had raised Rs 1,980 crore last month through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to improve its common equity tier-1 ratio. The bank is also in the process of restructuring its loan book, which could release further capital.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Lombard
|1,143.50
|-2.96
|Yes Bank
|71.65
|13.55
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,547.20
|3.34
|Tata Motors
|131.45
|7.83
|HDFC Bank
|2,250.55
|0.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Lombard
|1,143.00
|-2.93
|Yes Bank
|71.60
|13.47
|Kalpataru Power
|451.80
|0.17
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,546.90
|3.37
|Tata Motors
|131.35
|7.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.60
|13.47
|Tata Motors
|131.45
|7.83
|JSW Steel
|226.65
|3.26
|Eicher Motors
|16,884.00
|4.18
|IndusInd Bank
|1,374.20
|2.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.60
|13.47
|Tata Motors
|131.45
|7.83
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,542.55
|3.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,374.60
|3.05
|Vedanta
|145.20
|2.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|248.55
|-2.76
|Zee Entertain
|354.60
|-2.30
|HCL Tech
|1,060.90
|-2.17
|GAIL
|129.80
|-1.78
|TCS
|2,152.45
|-1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,059.90
|-2.24
|TCS
|2,152.50
|-1.41
|Infosys
|819.05
|-1.22
|ONGC
|128.70
|-0.62
|Sun Pharma
|423.85
|-1.15
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's Plan of Bank Robbery in The Sky Is Pink Goes Kaput
- Serena Williams Wins New York Fashion Week as She Walks Runway With Adorable Daughter
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Makes Bold Statement Post Surgery
- Menstruation Tracker Apps, Used by Millions of Women, Told Facebook When Users are Having Sex
- Apple TV+ India Price Announced Alongside Apple Arcade, to Cost Rs 99/Month Each