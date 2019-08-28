Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank Shares Slide 10% Following Moody's Rating Downgrade

Yes Bank stock was trading at Rs 58.55, down 9.2%, on BSE at 2:44 pm, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 58.05. The stock has corrected nearly 34% in the last one month and by a massive 84% in the last one year.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 28, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Shares Slide 10% Following Moody's Rating Downgrade
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Yes Bank shares slid 10% in intra-day trade on Wednesday as ratings agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded the bank’s long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to ‘Ba3’ from ‘Ba1’.

The Yes Bank stock was trading at Rs 58.55, down 9.2%, on BSE at 2:44 pm, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 58.05. The stock has corrected nearly 34% in the last one month and by a massive 84% in the last one year.

Moody’s has also downgraded the bank’s long term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to Ba3 from Ba1, foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba1, and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to b1 from ba2.

Moody’s said the outlook on Yes Bank’s ratings is negative, which primarily reflects the risk of further deterioration in the bank’s solvency, funding or liquidity, as it continues to work through the asset quality issues and rebuilds its loss-absorbing buffers.

“The downgrade of Yes Bank’s ratings takes into account: the lower-than-expected amount of capital raised by the bank recently; and the risk that the substantial decline in the bank’s share price will challenge its ability to raise sufficient capital to maintain the rating at its previous level,” said Moody’s.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank informed stock exchanges on Tuesday that its board will be meeting on 30 August to consider raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares. The notification said: “ (The board will meet)...to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares including but not limited through preferential issue and/ or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs)/ fully or partially convertible debentures/ convertible Preference shares/ any other financial instruments or securities convertible into Equity Shares or any other instrument on private placement basis.”

Yes Bank had recently raised Rs 1,930 crore through a QIP offer earlier this month. The bank allotted 231 million equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at Rs 83.55 per share. Market analysts, however, said that the amount raised may not be enough to tide over the bank’s current liquidity crunch.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,451.84 -189.43 ( -0.50%)

NIFTY 50

11,046.10 -59.25 ( -0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.75
IndusInd Bank 1,365.85 -1.46
RBL Bank 313.85 -12.03
Indiabulls Hsg 457.25 -3.02
Tata Motors 116.35 -3.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.47
HUL 1,827.75 -1.82
RBL Bank 313.65 -12.09
Indiabulls Hsg 457.05 -3.07
Tata Motors 116.35 -3.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,123.95 2.82
BPCL 350.55 2.41
Infosys 802.50 2.27
Tech Mahindra 690.20 2.05
Eicher Motors 16,297.45 1.89
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,121.80 2.61
Infosys 802.10 2.18
HDFC 2,187.40 0.51
TCS 2,241.10 0.18
Asian Paints 1,603.25 0.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.75
Vedanta 132.35 -4.16
Tata Steel 336.95 -3.98
JSW Steel 205.75 -3.58
Coal India 185.05 -3.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.47
Vedanta 132.20 -4.06
Tata Steel 336.85 -4.02
ONGC 121.15 -3.62
Coal India 185.20 -3.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram