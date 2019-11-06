Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank Shares Spike 8.8% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Buys Stake Worth Rs 87 Crore

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has purchased Yes Bank shares at the time when brokerages are bearish on the stock with most of them giving a ‘sell’ rating due to concerns over asset quality and subdued deposit and loan growth.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yes Bank Shares Spike 8.8% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Buys Stake Worth Rs 87 Crore
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)

Yes Bank Ltd shares jumped as much as 8.8% in intra-day trade on Tuesday after renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 12.95 million shares of the bank worth Rs 87 crore on Monday.

According to bulk deal data available on BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 12,950,000 shares of Yes Bank, that translates into around 0.5% stake in the bank, at an average price of Rs 67.1 apiece.

At 9:36 am, shares of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 69.70, up 5.4%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 72. Notably, the stock has recovered nearly 53% in the past one month.

The development comes just days after CEO Ravneet Gill announced that Yes Bank has received a binding offer of $1.2 billion from a global investor and another eight bids from global investors worth close to $1.5 billion. “We have $3 billion of potential money which can come in and will be looking at all the options with an open mind,” Gill said, adding: “Yes Bank’s common equity tier-I capital buffer will go up by 2.6% over the 8.7% in September 2019 if the $1.2 billion funds come in.”

On Friday, Yes Bank reported a net loss of Rs 600.08 crore for the second quarter ended September (Q2). Net interest income during the quarter declined 9.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,185.91 crore, which included fresh slippages of around Rs 228 crore.

Interestingly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has purchased Yes Bank shares at the time when brokerages are bearish on the stock with most of them giving a ‘sell’ rating due to concerns over asset quality and subdued deposit and loan growth.

Domestic brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities said: “The events that have been unfolding recently corroborate our longstanding negative stance on the stock. Balance sheet deterioration has been quick, leaving very little time to react to the situation. The recent capital infusion is insufficient for the size of unrecognized problematic loans… We maintain sell with fair value at Rs 55”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,874.15 -43.05 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,181.95 -7.93
Yes Bank 68.90 0.88
Tech Mahindra 782.90 1.25
Bajaj Finance 4,219.95 -0.19
Zee Entertain 299.90 4.81
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IWML 1,305.25 2.69
Titan Company 1,182.00 -7.93
Yes Bank 68.90 0.80
Tech Mahindra 782.95 1.27
Sun Pharma 449.80 4.63
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 450.05 4.69
Zee Entertain 300.05 4.86
Cipla 481.50 2.92
Dr Reddys Labs 2,871.75 1.99
UPL 612.05 1.06
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 450.10 4.70
Yes Bank 68.95 0.88
Vedanta 158.25 0.54
Infosys 700.40 0.66
Coal India 212.25 0.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,181.25 -7.99
Bharti Airtel 378.05 -1.54
Bharti Infratel 218.20 -1.78
HCL Tech 1,145.05 -1.18
ITC 260.15 -1.05
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 378.20 -1.57
ITC 260.10 -1.07
HCL Tech 1,146.50 -1.01
Axis Bank 730.15 -1.01
Bajaj Auto 3,220.00 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram