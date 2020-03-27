BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Yes Bank Shares Zoom 25% After Board Approves Rs 5,000 Crore Fundraising Plan

Representative image.

Representative image.

This fundraising will be over and above the Rs 10,000 crore cleared in the February 7, 2020 board meeting said Yes Bank in a recent regulatory filing.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 2:55 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank on Friday gained sharply by 25 per cent after the board of directors of the lender approved a proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore.


The scrip zoomed 23.26 per cent to a high of Rs 32.85 on the BSE.


At the NSE, it advanced 25 per cent to Rs 33.25.


The board meeting held on Thursday cleared this proposal.


With this, the new board also came to force with Prashant Kumar formally becoming the MD and CEO of Yes Bank.


This fundraising will be over and above the Rs 10,000 crore cleared in February 7, 2020 board meeting.


The board at its meeting has approved subject to receipt of requisite approvals, raising of funds for an additional amount aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.


The fund may be raised in one or more tranches by "way of issuance of securities but not limited to through a qualified institutions placement/public issue, rights issue, global depository receipts, American depository receipts, foreign currency convertible bonds or any other permissible mode," it said.


So, in aggregate the fundraising cannot exceed Rs 15,000 crore, it added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story