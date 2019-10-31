Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank Shares Zoom Over 24 Percent on $1.2 Billion Investment Buzz

Shares of the private sector lender closed at Rs 70.45 apiece, up 24.03 per cent. Intra-day, the shares zoomed 34.94 per cent to Rs 76.65 apiece on the BSE.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Shares Zoom Over 24 Percent on $1.2 Billion Investment Buzz
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday rallied over 24 per cent after the lender said it has received a binding offer for USD 1.2 billion (about Rs 8,500 crore) funding from an overseas investor.

Shares of the private sector lender closed at Rs 70.45 apiece, up 24.03 per cent. Intra-day, the shares zoomed 34.94 per cent to Rs 76.65 apiece on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip settled 23.77 per cent up at Rs 70.30. During the day, the stock soared 38.55 per cent to Rs 78.70.

"Yes Bank is badly in need of capital for growth. Absence of positive news on this front led to bear hammering in the stock taking the stock below Rs 30. It is natural that investors are finding it attractive to invest in the stock for a stake. Further developments will depend on who the investor is and the regulatory approvals," V K Vijaykumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The bank's market capitalisation increased by over Rs 3,500 cr to Rs 17,967.09 cr.

"The bank would like to inform that it has now received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of USD 1.2 billion in the bank through fresh issuance of equity shares," it said on Thursday.

Last month, the bank had informed stock exchanges that it had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for the capital raise and remains firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to necessary approvals.

The troubled private sector lender had said that it was looking for capital either from a private equity investor or a strategic investor or family office.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,877.45 +33.35 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.40 23.94
SBI 312.40 7.76
Infosys 685.60 3.78
Tata Motors 177.70 3.37
Reliance 1,464.35 -1.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.45 24.03
ICICI Bank 462.85 -1.74
SBI 312.25 7.69
Tata Motors 177.70 3.40
Infosys 685.50 3.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.40 23.94
Zee Entertain 260.60 10.82
SBI 312.40 7.76
Grasim 768.75 4.60
Infosys 685.60 3.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.45 24.03
SBI 312.25 7.69
Infosys 685.50 3.79
Tata Motors 177.70 3.40
Bharti Airtel 374.25 1.63
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 228.00 -2.73
Tech Mahindra 739.00 -2.04
Tata Steel 380.55 -1.92
ICICI Bank 463.05 -1.72
M&M 606.45 -1.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 380.50 -1.95
M&M 605.80 -1.77
ICICI Bank 462.85 -1.74
Axis Bank 736.00 -1.56
HDFC Bank 1,229.95 -1.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram