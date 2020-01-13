Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank Slides 13% in Two Days as Bank’s Former Audit Committee Head Seeks Sebi Probe

After closing 5.4% lower on Friday, Yes Bank shares further cracked as much as 8% in intra-day trade on Monday. At 11:04 am, the stock was trading at Rs 42, down 6.2% from its previous close.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yes Bank Slides 13% in Two Days as Bank’s Former Audit Committee Head Seeks Sebi Probe
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Yes Bank Ltd shares have slid over 13% in the last two trading sessions after Uttam Prakash Agarwal, who resigned on Friday as independent director and head of the audit committee at the bank, sought an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) into “illegal gains made by a certain set of people” due to dissemination of “false and misleading news”.

After closing 5.4% lower on Friday, Yes Bank shares further cracked as much as 8% in intra-day trade on Monday. At 11:04 am, the stock was trading at Rs 42, down 6.2% from its previous close.

Yes Bank’s independent director Uttam Prakash Agarwal had submitted his resignation on Friday morning citing “serious concerns” on the state of affairs of the private sector lender and deteriorating practices.

According to report, Agarwal has now written a letter to Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi and wholetime member G. Mahalingam, asking the market regulator to investigate whether the process followed during the capital raising-plan by bank’s MD and CEO Ravneet Gill was law-compliant.

He also said that a probe must be conducted to find if the information provided to the board, disseminated to the public through a press release, and to stock exchanges and RBI was “false or misleading or distorted”. The former director also asked Sebi to investigate “the resultant illegal gains made by a set of people on account of non-compliances, false/misleading news”, and for fixing responsibility with appropriate fines, punishment and other measures.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank’s board on Friday approved raising Rs 10,000 crore of fresh capital via a mix of debt and equity. The board also decided to not proceed with the proposed investment offer of Erwin Singh Braich/SPGP Holdings, while it said it was open to considering the $500 million offer from Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group in the next meeting.

After the board meeting, Morgan Stanley maintained ‘underweight’ call on the stock with a target of Rs 25 per share due to the continuing uncertainty around the quantum and pricing of capital-raising. The elevated asset quality stress will weigh on the stock price, it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 773.10 4.72
J. K. Cement 1,273.35 -0.08
Yes Bank 42.00 -6.25
Power Grid Corp 194.05 0.88
HDFC Bank 1,294.40 0.87
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 773.15 4.73
HUL 1,983.95 1.55
M&M 554.45 1.46
Tech Mahindra 785.50 1.19
ONGC 125.40 1.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 193.05 -1.71
TCS 2,203.00 -0.49
HDFC 2,446.30 -0.48
Bajaj Auto 3,095.05 -0.26
SBI 331.55 -0.21
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram