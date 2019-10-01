Take the pledge to vote

Yes Bank Stock Further Cracks 23 per cent, Logs 5th Consecutive Session of Fall

This is fifth consecutive session of fall for Yes Bank when it tanked nearly 43 per cent. During the five days of fall, the company's market valuation eroded by Rs 4,828.94 crore.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
Yes Bank Stock Further Cracks 23 per cent, Logs 5th Consecutive Session of Fall
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank went into a tailspin on Tuesday despite a positive opening, tumbling nearly 23 per cent, amid worries over stress in the financial system.

The scrip came under massive selling pressure in afternoon trade, giving up its early gains and plunged 29.91 per cent to Rs 29.05 -- its multi-year low -- during the day on the BSE. It later, closed at Rs 32, down 22.80 per cent.

At the NSE, it cracked 22.22 per cent to close at Rs 32.20. "The Indian equity indices witnessed sharp fall today following heavy selling in banking stocks due to rising fears of their exposure to troubled real estate/housing finance companies," Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Research, Religare Broking said.

It was the biggest loser on both the Sensex and Nifty.

This is fifth consecutive session of fall for Yes Bank when it tanked nearly 43 per cent. During the five days of fall, the company's market valuation eroded by Rs 4,828.94 crore.

Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and his group entities have sold 2.16 per cent stake in the lender, according to a regulatory filing.

The stake sale was done through open market transaction on September 26-27, it said.

After this, Kapoor and his group entities' stake has now come down to 4.72 per cent in the bank.

Shares of Yes Bank on Monday tumbled 15 per cent amid concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Yes Bank in a statement on Monday said recent market rumours and reports appear to have generated a lot of speculation around the private sector lender. "We strongly refute them as being speculative, unsubstantiated, and irresponsible," Ravneet Gill, MD and CEO, Yes Bank said on Monday.

Meanwhile, another lender, RBL Bank also witnessed huge selling and plunged 8.71 per cent to close at Rs 300.10 on the BSE. During the trade, it dropped 22.25 per cent to Rs 255.60 -- its 52-week low.

"With big crack in IB Housing yesterday (Monday), there are lots of rumours floating in the market about further stress in the financial system. The issues in Altico and PMC Bank also are adding fuel to these rumours. In such an environment, it is easy for bears to create panic," VK Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services commented on sharp fall in Yes Bank and RBL Bank.

The BSE benchmark Sensex crashed over 737 points to 37,929.89 during the day as investors weighed deepening woes in the financial sector. It later recovered most of the losses and closed at 38,305.41, 361.92 points lower.

