Yes Bank, Suzlon, M&M and Goa Carbon Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
NHPC Ltd shares slipped 1.3% after the company said it raised Rs 500 crore in second tranche through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 7.38% NHPC-Y1 Series Bonds.
File photo: People walk past a bronze replica of a bull at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Indian stocks were back in the negative zone as geopolitical tensions escalated following Iran’s retaliatory attack on two Iraqi bases that held US troops. At 12:08pm, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 282.31 points, or 0.69%, to 40,587.16, while the Nifty 50 index dropped 92.85 points, or 0.77%, to 11,960.10. Yes Bank, Suzlon, M&M, Goa Carbon and Ramco Systems were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares jumped 4% after the lender said its board will meet on 10 January to consider fund raising.
Suzlon: Suzlon Energy Ltd shares were locked at 10% lower circuit after the company stated it defaulted on loans worth Rs 7,256.38 crore that were to be repaid on 19 March 2019.
M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Ltd shares were down 1.5% even as CARE reaffirmed long-term rating on bank loan facilities at AAA with stable outlook.
Goa Carbon: Goa Carbon Ltd shares were locked at 5% upper circuit after the company’s production improved in the month of December 2019.
Ramco Systems: Ramco Systems Ltd shares soared 9% after the company bagged a multi-million-dollar deal from a leading Australian University.
NCL: NCL Industries Ltd shares dropped 6% after the company reported poor production numbers for the month of December 2019.
Navin Fluorine: Navin Fluorine International Ltd shares climbed over 6% after the company announced that its Dewas plant in Madhya Pradesh had commenced commercial production from 6 January.
NHPC: NHPC Ltd shares slipped 1.3% after the company said it raised Rs 500 crore in second tranche through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 7.38% NHPC-Y1 Series Bonds.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,655.45
|-0.94
|HDFC Bank
|1,257.05
|-0.30
|AU Small Financ
|835.25
|4.28
|United Brewerie
|1,250.00
|-1.62
|HDFC
|2,406.05
|-0.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|457.55
|2.74
|TCS
|2,255.05
|2.26
|UltraTechCement
|4,310.00
|1.62
|Bajaj Finance
|4,049.70
|1.06
|ICICI Bank
|525.85
|0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,291.35
|-2.19
|ONGC
|123.50
|-1.75
|Titan Company
|1,143.30
|-1.43
|Sun Pharma
|440.10
|-1.40
|Hero Motocorp
|2,318.45
|-1.32
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Loved Up Post for Rashami Desai Receives Flak from Her Fans
- CES 2020: Ivanka Trump Keynote Addresses Workplace Evolution, Amid Boycott Calls
- Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS-VI Launched at Rs 1.65 Lakh in India
- WhatsApp Will Introduce Advertisements on Status Soon; Will You Stop Using The App?
- Anand Mahindra Shares 'Sweet' Tale of 94-year-old Chandigarh Woman's 'Startup'