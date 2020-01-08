Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Yes Bank, Suzlon, M&M and Goa Carbon Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

NHPC Ltd shares slipped 1.3% after the company said it raised Rs 500 crore in second tranche through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 7.38% NHPC-Y1 Series Bonds.

Updated:January 8, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
Yes Bank, Suzlon, M&M and Goa Carbon Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
File photo: People walk past a bronze replica of a bull at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Indian stocks were back in the negative zone as geopolitical tensions escalated following Iran’s retaliatory attack on two Iraqi bases that held US troops. At 12:08pm, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 282.31 points, or 0.69%, to 40,587.16, while the Nifty 50 index dropped 92.85 points, or 0.77%, to 11,960.10. Yes Bank, Suzlon, M&M, Goa Carbon and Ramco Systems were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares jumped 4% after the lender said its board will meet on 10 January to consider fund raising.

Suzlon: Suzlon Energy Ltd shares were locked at 10% lower circuit after the company stated it defaulted on loans worth Rs 7,256.38 crore that were to be repaid on 19 March 2019.

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Ltd shares were down 1.5% even as CARE reaffirmed long-term rating on bank loan facilities at AAA with stable outlook.

Goa Carbon: Goa Carbon Ltd shares were locked at 5% upper circuit after the company’s production improved in the month of December 2019.

Ramco Systems: Ramco Systems Ltd shares soared 9% after the company bagged a multi-million-dollar deal from a leading Australian University.

NCL: NCL Industries Ltd shares dropped 6% after the company reported poor production numbers for the month of December 2019.

Navin Fluorine: Navin Fluorine International Ltd shares climbed over 6% after the company announced that its Dewas plant in Madhya Pradesh had commenced commercial production from 6 January.

NHPC: NHPC Ltd shares slipped 1.3% after the company said it raised Rs 500 crore in second tranche through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 7.38% NHPC-Y1 Series Bonds.

Live TV

