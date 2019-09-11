Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Real Estate Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks were trading in the positive zone on Wednesday, i.e. 11 September, amid strong buying in auto and metal stocks. At 10:50 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 37,288.07, up 142.62 points, or 0.38%, while the Nifty 50 index rose 32 points, or 0.29%, to 11,035.85. Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Real Estate and Reliance Capital were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares jump as much as 8.5% on reports that the bank is close to signing a deal to sell minority stake to a global technology company to help boost its capital.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares gain nearly 8% after Jaguar Land Rover’s retail sales in August came in at 34,176, down 6.7% compared with the year-ago period.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shares advance over 3% as the company is set to divest direct/indirect stake in existing joint venture companies with Blackstone at an aggregate equity value of Rs 4,420 crore to reduce debt.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital Ltd jump 3% on reports that the company called off its general insurance unit’s sale to Hero Fincorp.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares rise 1.5% after the company increased its stake in PJSC Biosintez of Russia from 96.96% to 100%.

Quess Corp: Quess Corp. Ltd shares rise 2.3% after Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings Llc gets Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) approval for investment in the company.

Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd shares are up over 3% after the company said its board has given approval to raise Rs 2,100 crore to fund business growth.

