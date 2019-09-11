Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Real Estate Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Tata Motors Ltd shares gain nearly 8% after Jaguar Land Rover’s retail sales in August came in at 34,176, down 6.7% compared with the year-ago period.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Indian stocks were trading in the positive zone on Wednesday, i.e. 11 September, amid strong buying in auto and metal stocks. At 10:50 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 37,288.07, up 142.62 points, or 0.38%, while the Nifty 50 index rose 32 points, or 0.29%, to 11,035.85. Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Real Estate and Reliance Capital were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares jump as much as 8.5% on reports that the bank is close to signing a deal to sell minority stake to a global technology company to help boost its capital.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares gain nearly 8% after Jaguar Land Rover’s retail sales in August came in at 34,176, down 6.7% compared with the year-ago period.
Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shares advance over 3% as the company is set to divest direct/indirect stake in existing joint venture companies with Blackstone at an aggregate equity value of Rs 4,420 crore to reduce debt.
Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital Ltd jump 3% on reports that the company called off its general insurance unit’s sale to Hero Fincorp.
Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares rise 1.5% after the company increased its stake in PJSC Biosintez of Russia from 96.96% to 100%.
Quess Corp: Quess Corp. Ltd shares rise 2.3% after Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings Llc gets Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) approval for investment in the company.
Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd shares are up over 3% after the company said its board has given approval to raise Rs 2,100 crore to fund business growth.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Lombard
|1,147.60
|-2.61
|Yes Bank
|72.25
|14.50
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,478.95
|2.26
|Tata Motors
|130.45
|7.01
|HDFC Bank
|2,255.45
|0.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Lombard
|1,148.40
|-2.47
|Kalpataru Power
|452.95
|0.42
|Yes Bank
|72.25
|14.50
|Tata Motors
|130.50
|7.05
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,480.35
|2.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|72.25
|14.50
|Tata Motors
|130.55
|7.10
|JSW Steel
|226.50
|3.19
|Tata Steel
|362.75
|2.53
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,478.95
|2.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|72.20
|14.42
|Tata Motors
|130.50
|7.05
|Vedanta
|145.00
|2.73
|Tata Steel
|362.80
|2.63
|IndusInd Bank
|1,369.15
|2.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|354.65
|-2.29
|HCL Tech
|1,060.60
|-2.19
|Wipro
|250.35
|-2.05
|GAIL
|130.20
|-1.48
|Tech Mahindra
|705.00
|-1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,061.00
|-2.14
|Infosys
|819.95
|-1.12
|Sun Pharma
|426.30
|-0.58
|TCS
|2,167.00
|-0.75
|ITC
|244.30
|-0.49
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Four Goals for Portugal in 5-1 Rout of Lithuania; Second Was Absolutely Comical
- Apple iPhone 11 Launched at $699, 11 Pro at $999, New iPad, Apple Watch, Slofies and More
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Film Sets
- Apple TV+ India Price Announced Alongside Apple Arcade, to Cost Rs 99/Month Each
- Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost