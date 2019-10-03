Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndiGo and M&M Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 11:08 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 203.70 points, or 0.5%, to 38,101.71, while the Nifty 50 index fell 59.10 points, or 0.52%, to 11,300.80.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 3, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndiGo and M&M Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
File photo of an IndiGo Airlines flight.

Indian stock markets traded weak on Thursday on weak Asian cues.

At 11:08 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 203.70 points, or 0.5%, to 38,101.71, while the Nifty 50 index fell 59.10 points, or 0.52%, to 11,300.80. Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndiGo, Hero MotoCorp and Indraprashtha Gas were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank shares bounced back 29% after the lender informed that a forced sale of 10 crore equity shares (3.92% of the bank’s equity share capital) was carried out on 1 October that led to a crash in the stock price that day.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares jumped 5.5% even as the company’s domestic sales in September fell 50% to 32,376 units compared with 64,598 units a year ago.

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) shares dropped 1.7% after the company and Ford Motor formed joint venture (JV) in which the company will own 51%.

IndiGo: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates the IndiGo airline, dropped 4.8% after the airline sought arbitration proceedings in London against the backdrop of differences with co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares rise 1.7% after the company reported a month-on-month growth of 12.6% in two-wheeler sales in September.

Indraprastha Gas: Indraprastha Gas Ltd shares slipped 1% as the company cut prices of CNG by Rs 1.90 per kg in Delhi and Rs 2.15 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd shares fall 1.2% after labour unions at various locations of the company gave notice of indefinite strike from 14 October in support of their demand for fair and early settlement of wage revision.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares were down 5% after the bank said its independent director Supriya Prakash Sen has resigned from its board on personal grounds. The resignation comes days after RBI initiated prompt corrective action against the private sector lender on 28 September.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,225.04 -80.37 ( -0.21%)

NIFTY 50

11,344.45 -15.45 ( -0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 40.20 25.63
IndusInd Bank 1,287.40 -0.82
BPCL 522.50 5.79
SBI 257.65 0.66
Axis Bank 668.35 -1.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,979.90 -0.81
Bharti Infratel 247.75 -0.64
Yes Bank 40.30 25.94
Embassy Office 403.00 1.69
Trent 486.00 1.42
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 39.80 24.38
Zee Entertain 254.55 9.18
Tata Motors 122.65 6.37
BPCL 522.50 5.79
IOC 153.40 3.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 40.20 25.63
Tata Motors 122.60 6.29
HCL Tech 1,082.60 2.15
ICICI Bank 432.55 1.88
ITC 258.55 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 182.95 -3.58
Vedanta 146.45 -3.21
Coal India 189.30 -2.47
HDFC Bank 1,227.50 -1.71
Axis Bank 668.35 -1.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 146.50 -3.24
Coal India 189.20 -2.52
Axis Bank 668.40 -1.66
HDFC Bank 1,227.20 -1.71
Tata Steel 346.00 -1.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram