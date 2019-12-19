Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndiGo, Lemon Tree Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped nearly 4% after a media report said that India Ratings downgraded bank’s long-term issuer rating to 'Af’ from ‘A+’.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSE
Representative image.

Indian stock markets were trading marginally lower on Thursday, i.e. 19 December, tracking losses in Asian equity indices. At 10:26 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 76.16 points, or 0.18%, to 41,481.46, while the Nifty 50 index was down 24.05 points, or 0.2%, to 12,197.60. Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndiGo and Lemon Tree Hotels were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped nearly 4% after a media report said that India Ratings downgraded bank’s long-term issuer rating to 'Af’ from ‘A+’.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares gained 2.4% after its subsidiary JLR acquired performance vehicles maker Bowler.

IndiGo: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd fell 2.2% even as budget carrier IndiGo became the first domestic carrier to operate 1,500 flights per day.

Lemon Tree: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares advanced 5% after the company signed a license agreement for a 44-room hotel located at Baga, Goa, under the company’s brand ‘Lemon Tree Hotel’.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank Ltd shares gained 1.8% after Crisil assigned A+ rating to the bank’s Rs 2,000 crore Tier-II bonds.

JK Paper: JK Paper Ltd shares jumped 3% after Crisil upgraded the company’s long-term ratings to AA- from A+.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares inched up 0.5% after the company fixed 31 December as the record date for right issue.

L&T Finance: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd shares were up 0.8% after the company issued non-convertible preference shares on a private placement basis to raise up to Rs 300 crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,259.70 +38.05 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Reliance 1,609.95 2.16
TCS 2,229.05 2.83
HDFC 2,411.90 -1.36
Tata Motors 179.15 2.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,605.15 1.87
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Tata Steel 446.75 0.48
Tata Motors 179.15 2.55
Indiabulls Hsg 293.80 -2.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Eicher Motors 22,427.15 3.18
TCS 2,229.05 2.83
Bharti Airtel 449.45 2.54
Tata Motors 179.15 2.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
TCS 2,228.65 2.83
Tata Motors 179.15 2.55
Bharti Airtel 448.50 2.35
M&M 535.05 2.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.35 -2.26
Grasim 742.95 -1.49
Sun Pharma 433.60 -1.40
HDFC 2,411.90 -1.36
Adani Ports 369.65 -1.30
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.35 -2.26
Sun Pharma 433.55 -1.44
HDFC 2,414.05 -1.34
IndusInd Bank 1,489.95 -0.76
Bajaj Finance 4,091.10 -0.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram