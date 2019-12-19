Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndiGo, Lemon Tree Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped nearly 4% after a media report said that India Ratings downgraded bank’s long-term issuer rating to 'Af’ from ‘A+’.
Representative image.
Indian stock markets were trading marginally lower on Thursday, i.e. 19 December, tracking losses in Asian equity indices. At 10:26 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 76.16 points, or 0.18%, to 41,481.46, while the Nifty 50 index was down 24.05 points, or 0.2%, to 12,197.60. Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndiGo and Lemon Tree Hotels were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped nearly 4% after a media report said that India Ratings downgraded bank’s long-term issuer rating to 'Af’ from ‘A+’.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares gained 2.4% after its subsidiary JLR acquired performance vehicles maker Bowler.
IndiGo: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd fell 2.2% even as budget carrier IndiGo became the first domestic carrier to operate 1,500 flights per day.
Lemon Tree: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares advanced 5% after the company signed a license agreement for a 44-room hotel located at Baga, Goa, under the company’s brand ‘Lemon Tree Hotel’.
IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank Ltd shares gained 1.8% after Crisil assigned A+ rating to the bank’s Rs 2,000 crore Tier-II bonds.
JK Paper: JK Paper Ltd shares jumped 3% after Crisil upgraded the company’s long-term ratings to AA- from A+.
Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares inched up 0.5% after the company fixed 31 December as the record date for right issue.
L&T Finance: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd shares were up 0.8% after the company issued non-convertible preference shares on a private placement basis to raise up to Rs 300 crore.
