Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndiGo, Lemon Tree Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets were trading marginally lower on Thursday, i.e. 19 December, tracking losses in Asian equity indices. At 10:26 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 76.16 points, or 0.18%, to 41,481.46, while the Nifty 50 index was down 24.05 points, or 0.2%, to 12,197.60. Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndiGo and Lemon Tree Hotels were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped nearly 4% after a media report said that India Ratings downgraded bank’s long-term issuer rating to 'Af’ from ‘A+’.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares gained 2.4% after its subsidiary JLR acquired performance vehicles maker Bowler.

IndiGo: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd fell 2.2% even as budget carrier IndiGo became the first domestic carrier to operate 1,500 flights per day.

Lemon Tree: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares advanced 5% after the company signed a license agreement for a 44-room hotel located at Baga, Goa, under the company’s brand ‘Lemon Tree Hotel’.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank Ltd shares gained 1.8% after Crisil assigned A+ rating to the bank’s Rs 2,000 crore Tier-II bonds.

JK Paper: JK Paper Ltd shares jumped 3% after Crisil upgraded the company’s long-term ratings to AA- from A+.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares inched up 0.5% after the company fixed 31 December as the record date for right issue.

L&T Finance: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd shares were up 0.8% after the company issued non-convertible preference shares on a private placement basis to raise up to Rs 300 crore.

