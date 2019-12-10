Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Yes Bank to Consider $500 Million Offer of Citax Group as Shares Fall over 10%

The board decided that the final decision regarding allotment to Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group will follow in the next board meeting, subject to requisite regulatory approval.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yes Bank to Consider $500 Million Offer of Citax Group as Shares Fall over 10%
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The board of private lender Yes Bank is willing to favourably consider the offer of USD 500 million investment of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group, the bank said on Tuesday.

The USD 1.2 billion binding offer of Erwin Singh Braich/SPGP Holdings continues to be under the board's consideration, the bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The board of Yes Bank met on Tuesday to consider the proposals.

The board decided that the final decision regarding allotment to Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group will follow in the next board meeting, subject to requisite regulatory approval, the filing said.

"The binding offer of USD 1.2 billion submitted by Erwin Singh Braich/SPGP Holdings continues to be under discussion," it said.

Yes Bank further said that it will continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 billion.

In late November, the lender had given the list of potential investors, including the two named above, who were willing to put money in the bank.

Constraints on capital had forced the private sector bank to shrink its book in the September quarter. The bank has been going through a tumult for the last one year since the RBI forced the exit of its promoter and CEO Rana Kapoor in August 2018.

His successor Ravneet Gill was forced to make the capital raise top priority because of doubtful bets taken by the bank under Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the bank’s shares on Tuesday fell over 10 per cent amid reports about difficulty being faced by the lender over a USD 2-billion fundraising plan.

The stock dived 10.05 per cent to end at Rs 50.55 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 12.27 per cent to Rs 50.55.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's shares tumbled 10.4 per cent to close at Rs 50.40 apiece. During the day, the stock plummeted 13.68 per cent on the NSE.

In terms of the equity volume, 2.29 crore shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 34.5 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

According to reports, the bank was likely to reject the offer of the proposed capital infusion.

However, the lender after the market hours said it shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 billion.

"The board is willing to favourably consider the offer of USD 500 million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group and the final decision regarding allotment to follow in the next board meeting, subject to requisite regulatory approval(s)," it said in a regulatory filling.

The binding offer of USD 1.2 billion submitted by Erwin Singh Braich / SPGP Holdings continues to be under discussion, it further added

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,856.80 -80.70 ( -0.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 50.55 -10.13
SBI 313.40 -1.04
Indiabulls Hsg 269.70 4.15
HDFC AMC 2,890.10 -3.15
TCS 2,012.85 -2.31
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Mahindra CIE 148.45 -2.75
Yes Bank 50.55 -10.05
Indiabulls Hsg 269.05 3.88
HDFC AMC 2,890.90 -3.14
SBI 313.45 -1.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 21,259.20 1.25
Cipla 453.05 1.15
Bajaj Finance 3,986.85 1.06
HUL 2,025.35 0.86
HDFC Bank 1,249.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,987.35 1.06
HUL 2,031.00 1.05
HDFC Bank 1,249.75 0.55
ICICI Bank 529.15 0.48
Bajaj Auto 3,236.00 0.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 50.55 -10.13
Zee Entertain 270.95 -4.65
GAIL 111.05 -4.43
JSW Steel 251.00 -3.03
Power Grid Corp 182.75 -2.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 50.55 -10.05
IndusInd Bank 1,411.35 -2.66
Power Grid Corp 182.75 -2.64
NTPC 109.95 -2.53
ITC 235.40 -2.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram