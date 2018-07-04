English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Yes Bank to Foray Into Mutual Fund Business, Gets Sebi Nod
The lender said it has recruited a team to establish the operations under the guidance of the Board of Directors and trustees.
Representative image.(Reuters)
New Delhi: Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has received approval from capital markets regulator Sebi to start mutual fund business.
This approval is subsequent to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval granted to Yes Bank to sponsor a mutual fund followed by SEBI's in-principle approval received subsequently, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Yes Asset Management (India) Limited (YAMIL) will leverage YES BANK's Knowledge Banking expertise and relationship capital across retail, corporate and institutional investors to effectively channelise their assets in equity and debt capital markets," the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor said.
This strategic initiative will further complement Yes Bank's retail liabilities and wealth management strategy, and also allow YAMIL to build on the bank's distribution network to provide customers a seamless investment and banking experience, Kapoor said.
The lender said it has recruited a team to establish the operations under the guidance of the Board of Directors and trustees.
Yes Asset Management will launch fund offerings across the spectrum of both debt and equity markets over the next 6-12 months.
Also Watch
This approval is subsequent to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval granted to Yes Bank to sponsor a mutual fund followed by SEBI's in-principle approval received subsequently, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Yes Asset Management (India) Limited (YAMIL) will leverage YES BANK's Knowledge Banking expertise and relationship capital across retail, corporate and institutional investors to effectively channelise their assets in equity and debt capital markets," the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor said.
This strategic initiative will further complement Yes Bank's retail liabilities and wealth management strategy, and also allow YAMIL to build on the bank's distribution network to provide customers a seamless investment and banking experience, Kapoor said.
The lender said it has recruited a team to establish the operations under the guidance of the Board of Directors and trustees.
Yes Asset Management will launch fund offerings across the spectrum of both debt and equity markets over the next 6-12 months.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram Trans
|1,145.25
|-151.75
|-11.70
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,220.80
|+245.65
|+2.74
|Sun Pharma
|579.30
|+5.70
|+0.99
|Lupin
|934.20
|+31.10
|+3.44
|TCS
|1,866.15
|-7.90
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Vent
|480.65
|-0.60
|-0.12
|Shriram Trans
|1,144.85
|-153.60
|-11.83
|ITC
|264.45
|-0.70
|-0.26
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,310.55
|+36.05
|+1.58
|Tata Steel
|568.90
|+2.40
|+0.42
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,979.05
|+116.65
|+4.08
|Lupin
|934.20
|+31.10
|+3.44
|Bharti Infratel
|299.50
|+8.00
|+2.74
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,220.80
|+245.65
|+2.74
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,032.85
|+147.65
|+2.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,978.20
|+113.15
|+3.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,220.80
|+241.30
|+2.69
|HDFC
|1,922.85
|+39.40
|+2.09
|HUL
|1,676.15
|+33.40
|+2.03
|Reliance
|990.05
|+18.45
|+1.90
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|252.30
|-6.55
|-2.53
|Grasim
|965.45
|-20.40
|-2.07
|Cipla
|628.90
|-11.50
|-1.80
|BPCL
|367.85
|-6.05
|-1.62
|NTPC
|152.90
|-2.10
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|152.50
|-2.55
|-1.64
|Vedanta
|228.15
|-2.80
|-1.21
|ONGC
|155.95
|-1.90
|-1.20
|Bharti Airtel
|366.45
|-3.75
|-1.01
|Tata Motors
|267.00
|-2.50
|-0.93
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova Get Stuck, Tata Hexa Rescues – Watch Video
- Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Cancer: Actress Flooded With Support from Bollywood After Her Emotional Post
- Xiaomi's List of Smartphones Which Will Receive MIUI 10
- Mysterious 'Anaconda Eggs' in Kashmir Cause Fear and Eggcitement
- Suhana Khan and AbRam Look Adorable in a Photo Shared by Mom Gauri Khan; See Pic