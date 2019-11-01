Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank & Indian Oil Corporation Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares advanced over 19% after UK-based Vodafone Group denied rumours of plans to exit India.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Indian stocks erased early gains to trade flat with a negative bias on Friday, i.e. 1 November. At 10:33 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 37 points, or 0.09%, to 40,092.10, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 9.5 points, or 0.08%, to 11,868.
Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank, IOC, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and DLF were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares slipped 4.8% ahead of the announcement of the September quarter earnings later in the day. Other companies to announce Q2 results include Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bank of India, Central Bank Of India, JSW Energy, V-Mart Retail, JK Lakshmi Cement, GIC Housing Finance, among others.
IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank Ltd shares climbed nearly 4% after the lender said its board has finalised a candidate for the post of managing director and chief executive officer and the application has been moved to the Reserve Bank of India.
Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares advanced over 19% after UK-based Vodafone Group denied rumours of plans to exit India.
IOC: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd shares lost 4.5% after the company said its profit before tax (PBT) fell 83% to Rs 814.48 crore for the quarter ending September.
TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto: TVS Motor Co. Ltd shares fell 1.5% while those of Bajaj Auto gained 1.2% after the two firms amicably settled a decade-old patent dispute.
Blue Dart: Blue Dart Express Ltd shares rose 2.3% even as consolidated net profit fell 35% to Rs 14.6 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago, while revenue was flat at Rs 802.2 crore.
DLF: DLF Ltd shares gained 1.9% after the realtor made payment of interest for non-convertible dentures (NCDs) worth Rs 345 crore.
Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon Ltd shares jumped nearly 3% after the company was declared L-1 bidder for the project worth Rs 570 crore by the Airport Authority of India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.85
|-3.62
|SBI
|312.90
|0.16
|IndusInd Bank
|1,370.55
|4.37
|Zee Entertain
|285.80
|9.67
|TCS
|2,211.70
|-2.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.85
|-3.69
|Motilal Oswal
|692.40
|11.85
|Bharat Elec
|120.45
|1.95
|Zee Entertain
|285.65
|9.53
|SBI
|312.90
|0.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|286.00
|9.75
|Bharti Infratel
|199.85
|5.35
|IndusInd Bank
|1,370.55
|4.37
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,410.00
|3.39
|Grasim
|785.10
|2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,370.10
|4.47
|Bajaj Finance
|4,104.65
|1.98
|Hero Motocorp
|2,736.00
|1.14
|Tata Steel
|385.00
|1.18
|Axis Bank
|743.50
|1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.85
|-3.62
|TCS
|2,210.50
|-2.61
|IOC
|143.25
|-2.42
|M&M
|593.40
|-2.15
|Titan Company
|1,307.20
|-1.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.90
|-3.62
|TCS
|2,211.00
|-2.61
|M&M
|593.10
|-2.14
|Asian Paints
|1,783.65
|-1.50
|Reliance
|1,443.60
|-1.41
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman's Viral Tweet About Looking for a 'Handsome 50-Year-Old Man' for Her Mother Wins Hearts Online
- Sourav Ganguly's Viral Selfie at B'luru Airport Proves That He'll Always Be the 'Prince of Cricket'
- Gerard Pique Reveals How Barcelona Players Offered to Help Facilitate Neymar Signing from PSG
- Apple Plans to Ship 80 Million 5G iPhones in 2020: Report
- Google is Developing a Heavy ‘Ad Blocker’ for Chrome; Here's What it Plans to Target