Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate Partner
  
1-min read

Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank & Indian Oil Corporation Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Vodafone Idea Ltd shares advanced over 19% after UK-based Vodafone Group denied rumours of plans to exit India.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank & Indian Oil Corporation Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)

Indian stocks erased early gains to trade flat with a negative bias on Friday, i.e. 1 November. At 10:33 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 37 points, or 0.09%, to 40,092.10, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 9.5 points, or 0.08%, to 11,868.

Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank, IOC, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and DLF were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares slipped 4.8% ahead of the announcement of the September quarter earnings later in the day. Other companies to announce Q2 results include Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bank of India, Central Bank Of India, JSW Energy, V-Mart Retail, JK Lakshmi Cement, GIC Housing Finance, among others.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank Ltd shares climbed nearly 4% after the lender said its board has finalised a candidate for the post of managing director and chief executive officer and the application has been moved to the Reserve Bank of India.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares advanced over 19% after UK-based Vodafone Group denied rumours of plans to exit India.

IOC: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd shares lost 4.5% after the company said its profit before tax (PBT) fell 83% to Rs 814.48 crore for the quarter ending September.

TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto: TVS Motor Co. Ltd shares fell 1.5% while those of Bajaj Auto gained 1.2% after the two firms amicably settled a decade-old patent dispute.

Blue Dart: Blue Dart Express Ltd shares rose 2.3% even as consolidated net profit fell 35% to Rs 14.6 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago, while revenue was flat at Rs 802.2 crore.

DLF: DLF Ltd shares gained 1.9% after the realtor made payment of interest for non-convertible dentures (NCDs) worth Rs 345 crore.

Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon Ltd shares jumped nearly 3% after the company was declared L-1 bidder for the project worth Rs 570 crore by the Airport Authority of India.

