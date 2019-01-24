LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Yes Bank's Net Profit Falls 7% to Rs 1,002 Crore in December Quarter

The bank on Thursday also named Ravneet Singh Gill, currently heading Deutsche Bank India, as the managing director and chief executive officer to succeed Rana Kapoor, whose term ends on January 31.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank's Net Profit Falls 7% to Rs 1,002 Crore in December Quarter
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Yes Bank Thursday reported a 6.96 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 1,001.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018.

Its net profit was Rs 1,076.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

The bank on Thursday also named Ravneet Singh Gill, currently heading Deutsche Bank India, as the managing director and chief executive officer to succeed Rana Kapoor, whose term ends on January 31.

The private sector lender said net provisions stood at Rs 550.2 crore on account of Rs 570.8 crore of accelerated provisioning on exposure to a "stressed infrastructure conglomerate", according to a stock exchange filing.

The bank, however, did not name the conglomerate.

According to the filing, the bank's net interest income grew 41.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 2,666.4 crore.

Its advances grew 42.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,43,885 crore.

Yes Bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) increased to 2.1 per cent of the total advances in the quarter, compared with 1.72 per cent in the year-ago period.

Net NPA also increased to 1.18 per cent from 0.93 per cent.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,195.10 +86.63 ( +0.24%)

NIFTY 50

10,849.80 +18.30 ( +0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 215.40 9.20
Reliance 1,247.45 1.72
Interglobe Avi 1,178.55 6.24
ITC 278.90 0.58
Sun Pharma 423.00 -1.86
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
KPIT Tech 128.85 -40.88
Yes Bank 213.85 8.39
Reliance 1,245.40 1.61
EID Parry 203.30 0.02
Sun Pharma 422.50 -1.92
See all Most Active »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram