English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yes Bank's Net Profit Falls 7% to Rs 1,002 Crore in December Quarter
The bank on Thursday also named Ravneet Singh Gill, currently heading Deutsche Bank India, as the managing director and chief executive officer to succeed Rana Kapoor, whose term ends on January 31.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Yes Bank Thursday reported a 6.96 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 1,001.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018.
Its net profit was Rs 1,076.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.
The bank on Thursday also named Ravneet Singh Gill, currently heading Deutsche Bank India, as the managing director and chief executive officer to succeed Rana Kapoor, whose term ends on January 31.
The private sector lender said net provisions stood at Rs 550.2 crore on account of Rs 570.8 crore of accelerated provisioning on exposure to a "stressed infrastructure conglomerate", according to a stock exchange filing.
The bank, however, did not name the conglomerate.
According to the filing, the bank's net interest income grew 41.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 2,666.4 crore.
Its advances grew 42.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,43,885 crore.
Yes Bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) increased to 2.1 per cent of the total advances in the quarter, compared with 1.72 per cent in the year-ago period.
Net NPA also increased to 1.18 per cent from 0.93 per cent.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Its net profit was Rs 1,076.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.
The bank on Thursday also named Ravneet Singh Gill, currently heading Deutsche Bank India, as the managing director and chief executive officer to succeed Rana Kapoor, whose term ends on January 31.
The private sector lender said net provisions stood at Rs 550.2 crore on account of Rs 570.8 crore of accelerated provisioning on exposure to a "stressed infrastructure conglomerate", according to a stock exchange filing.
The bank, however, did not name the conglomerate.
According to the filing, the bank's net interest income grew 41.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 2,666.4 crore.
Its advances grew 42.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,43,885 crore.
Yes Bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) increased to 2.1 per cent of the total advances in the quarter, compared with 1.72 per cent in the year-ago period.
Net NPA also increased to 1.18 per cent from 0.93 per cent.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|215.40
|9.20
|Reliance
|1,247.45
|1.72
|Interglobe Avi
|1,178.55
|6.24
|ITC
|278.90
|0.58
|Sun Pharma
|423.00
|-1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|KPIT Tech
|128.85
|-40.88
|Yes Bank
|213.85
|8.39
|Reliance
|1,245.40
|1.61
|EID Parry
|203.30
|0.02
|Sun Pharma
|422.50
|-1.92
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter, Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying to Control Me'
- Mercedes-Benz V-Class Luxury MPV launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 68.40 Lakh
- Actress Hansika Motwani's Phone Hacked, Private Pictures Leaked Online
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumoured to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging
- Facebook is Cracking Down on Fake News With Harsher Penalties, Ahead of Crucial Elections in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results