You Can Get Rs 5 Lakh From A Two Rupee Coin; Know All Details Here

If you have collections of rare coins which are hardly found in circulation today, you have a real chance to earn lakhs of rupees.

Now, the two-rupee coin that can get you as much as Rs five lakh, is being sold on classified advertisement platform Quikr. Buyers on the Bangalore-based website are ready to shell out a hefty amount in exchange for the old coin.

The 1994-made coin has Indian flag on one side, and its value on the Quikr website is estimated to be of rupees five lakh. Whereas, the value of one rupee coin that was minted before independence, and had Queen Victoria’s picture imprinted on it, is calculated to be worth Rs 2 lakh.

There is another coin minted in 1918, the one-rupee coin with British King George V’s picture on it is estimated to be selling at a whopping Rs 9 lakh.

Although these rare coins will definitely fetch you a good amount, it also depends on the buyer and seller as to what value they agree to trade the coin for.

If you have such rare coins and want to extract a good price from those then you need to first register yourself on websites which facilitate buyers and sellers to trade directly. After that, you need to click the picture of your coin, and put it for sale on the website. Interested buyers will contact you and you can negotiate the price with them.

