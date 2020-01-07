Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'You Do What You Want, I'll Do What I Want': Zoho Chief's Reaction After Being Slammed for Invite to RSS Event

According to a poster of the right-wing organisation, the event will be held on February 2 at a school in Chennai.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 7, 2020, 12:03 AM IST
Representative image.

Chennai: In a response to Twitter attacks over his likely participation in an event organised by RSS, Zoho Corp Chief Executive Sridhar Vembu has said his views would not be swayed by social media slams.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon Vembu, whose Zoho sells business software for hundreds of companies, said: "I don't decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates. We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won't be responding to attacks."

According to a poster of the right-wing organisation, the event will be held on February 2 at a school in Chennai. Besides Vembu, the event is expected to see the participation of Rama Ramachandran, a senior executive at software exporter Accenture.

Functionaries at BJP are excited about the reaction of Vembu. "Sabash! Sridhar Vembu," said Narayanan Tirupathi, BJP spokesperson adding that 'it was special to see Vembu's tweet'.

The RSS functionaries say it is not new to invite corporate honchos to their functions. In the past, HCL Chief Shiv Nadar among others has attended RSS events.

