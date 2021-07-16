Your Old Notes And Coins Can Fetch You Upto Rs 5 Lakh Online, Know Details

If you have notes of Indian currency with certain features, then you have the chance to earn from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Many currency notes and old coins are considered very valuable for some special reasons as they have some certain special features. You can earn a good amount from such old coins and notes by just sitting at home. Nowadays many websites auction antique notes and coins and people are ready to pay large amounts of money to own the special notes and coins.

If you have currency notes of Rs 1, 2, 10, 100, 500, 200 and 2000 with certain specified features, then you can sell them online and earn a huge amount of money. These notes can fetch you up to Rs 5 lakh if they have certain characteristics and features.

The notes should have the number 12345 or 123456 on it. The series is considered as unique and antique as all the numbers from 1 to 6 are in ascending orders. These notes are rare and buyers are ready to pay huge amounts of money to own these notes from sellers.

If you have any notes of this series, you can go to eBay and other similar websites and collect the price for your particular note there. These websites provide a platform for the auction of rare Indian currency notes and coins. Anyone can sell unique notes and interested buyers will purchase the notes after seeing the advertisement.

How to sell special currency notes

Step 1: Open the homepage of websites where you want to sell your old note. You can visit Ebay, Click India etc.

Step 2: For selling the note online in an auction, you have to click the photo of the currency note having 12345 or 123456 digits on it.

Step 3: Register yourself as a seller on the bidding website.

Step 4: Upload the photo of the notes on the website.

Step 5: Interested buyers will contact you directly after seeing the advertisement.

Step 6: You can sell your notes after negotiating price with the buyer.

