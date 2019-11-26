Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel and Yes Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares plunged 9% after Subhash Chandra stepped aside as the chairman of the company.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel and Yes Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
File photo of Zee logo.

Indian stocks continued to rally on Tuesday amid positive Asian cues on hopes of the US and China reaching a trade agreement soon. At 10:58 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 64.66 points, or 0.16%, to 40,953.89, while the Nifty 50 rose 5.70 points, or 0.05%, to 12,079.45.

Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, DLF, Coffee Day Enterprises and Thomas Cook were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares plunged 9% after Subhash Chandra stepped aside as the chairman of the company. ZEEL has now appointed three new independent directors in lieu of two independent and one nominee director of Essel Group.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares dropped 3.5% after ratings agency Icra downgraded the company’s long-term rating from “AA” to “AA-” citing the recognition of higher than anticipated provision pertaining to the Supreme Court judgement on AGR dues.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares jumped 5.9% after the lender sold over 1.6 million shares of Reliance Capital for around Rs 3 crore through an open market transaction.

DLF: DLF Ltd shares fell 2.4% on announcement that the company will invest Rs 1,500 crore on new commercial project in Gurugram.

Coffee Day: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shares were locked in a 5% lower circuit after the Coffee Day Group shut wood processing unit in Chikkamagaluru.

Thomas Cook: Thomas Cook India Ltd shares climbed 11% after the company announced completion of its corporate restructuring process.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) shares inched up 1.3% after the company has wound up its shale exploration programme midway, concluding that India may not have enough commercially-extractable shale reserves.

Dish TV: Dish TV India Ltd shares declined 3.4% on news that the company along with NBCC, Tata Motors DVR and Castrol India will be excluded from NSE’s F&O segment.

