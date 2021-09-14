Zee Entertainment share zooms 40%, ends at new 52-week high as shareholders seek removal of CEO

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited share price opened 10 percent higher, hitting upper circuit of Rs 205.45 on BSE and zoomed 40 percent at close on September 14 as the company’s largest shareholders have called an EGM seeking removal of Punit Goenka from the board.

The stock ended at Rs 261.50, up Rs 74.70, or 39.99 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 270.85. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 270.85 and an intraday low of Rs 205.45. It was trading with volumes of 6,363,704 shares, compared to its five day average of 579,877 shares, an increase of 997.42 percent..

Zee Entertainment’s largest shareholders Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, which together hold 17.88 percent of the total paid-up share capital of the company, in a letter on September 11, called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) seeking removal of Goenka, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien as directors of the firm, the company said in a regulatory filing on September 13.

Goenka, who is the son of Essel group founder and chairman Subhash Chandra, is the managing director and chief executive officer of the media company.

The two funds have sought to appoint six new independent directors, the filing added. The proposed directors are Surendra Singh Sirohi, Naina Krishna Murthy, Rohan Dhamija, Aruna Sharma, Srinivasa Rao Addepalli, and Gaurav Mehta.

However, the shareholders said, “We understand that the Company is required to seek an approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (“MIB") in connection with the appointment of the Proposed Independent Directors. Accordingly, we request that the Company submit an application with the MIS seeking approval for the appointment of the Proposed Independent Directors at the earliest."

In a separate filing, the company said Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien had resigned from the positions of non-executive non-independent directors of the firm with immediate effect.

