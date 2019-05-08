Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Zee Entertainment Slides Over 12% as Essel Group Shares Fall

Zee Entertainment had announced in November last year that its promoters, led-by Subhash Chandra, planned to sell up to 50% of their stake in the company to a strategic partner.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 8, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Zee Entertainment Slides Over 12% as Essel Group Shares Fall
Zee Entertainment had announced in November last year that its promoters, led-by Subhash Chandra, planned to sell up to 50% of their stake in the company to a strategic partner.
Loading...
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares slumped as much as 12.4% on Wednesday amid reports that the stake sale in the company has hit a hurdle. Shares of other Essel group companies also fell sharply in trade. Dish TV slid 8%, Zee Media was down 4%, Zee Learn fell 2% while Essel Propack lost 0.7%. Essel Group, however, said in a statement that the stake sale process of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is at an advanced stage. “The stake sale process of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, undertaken by Essel Group, is in steady progress and at an advanced stage,” said the statement. The group cannot share any additional details at this stage due to confidentiality agreements, it added.

Zee Entertainment had announced in November last year that its promoters, led-by Subhash Chandra, planned to sell up to 50% of their stake in the company to a strategic partner.

Essel group stocks have been under pressure for a second straight day as an analyst report said that the companies were among the highest in promoter share pledges as of March.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, promoters of Zee Entertainment had 66.20% of their stake in the company pledged as of 31 March against 59.4% as of 31 December last year.

Promoter pledging in Dish TV rose to 94.6% as of 31 March from 82.1% as of 31 December, while that in Zee Media also jumped to 93.8% from 73.4%.

However, pledging by promoters in Zee Learn declined to 82.7% from 95.5% during the three-month period.

Zee Entertainment shares were trading at Rs 349 apiece, down 5.5%, at 12:40pm on BSE.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,848.19 -428.44 ( -1.12%)

NIFTY 50

11,375.80 -122.10 ( -1.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 338.20 -8.38
Reliance 1,302.80 -3.03
ICICI Bank 380.80 -1.47
Yes Bank 160.90 -2.34
HDFC 1,935.50 -1.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,302.00 -3.16
Zee Entertain 338.50 -8.32
Yes Bank 160.90 -2.22
Bajaj Auto 2,964.95 -2.26
SBI 297.50 -2.73
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 191.65 0.05
UPL 962.75 1.22
Bharti Infratel 266.95 -0.39
IOC 152.90 -0.36
BPCL 380.40 0.41
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,133.00 0.55
TCS 2,162.30 0.56
Coal India 249.55 0.14
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 338.20 -8.38
Tata Motors 184.70 -3.27
Vedanta 158.40 -3.12
Reliance 1,302.80 -3.03
Bajaj Finserv 7,375.80 -2.46
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 158.35 -3.09
Tata Motors 185.00 -3.09
Reliance 1,302.00 -3.16
SBI 297.50 -2.73
Bajaj Auto 2,964.95 -2.26
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram