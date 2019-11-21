Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Zee Entertainment Surges 18.5% After Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group Pares Stake

Zee Entertainment shares touched an intra-day high of Rs 364 but later pared gains to trade at Rs 329.70, up 7.4% from its previous close.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Zee Entertainment Surges 18.5% After Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group Pares Stake
File photo of Zee logo.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares surged as much as 18.5% in early trade on Thursday, i.e. November 21, after Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group said it was planning to sell another 16.5% stake in the company to meet its loan repayment obligations.

Zee Entertainment shares touched an intra-day high of Rs 364 but later pared gains to trade at Rs 329.70, up 7.4% from its previous close. Data showed that almost 150 million shares of Zee Entertainment changed hands on NSE at an average price of Rs 304 apiece.

Essel Group, the promoter of Zee Entertainment, on Wednesday evening informed that the 16.5% stake will be sold to financial creditors. After the transaction, Essel’s holding in Zee Enterprises will come down to 5%, out of which encumbered holding will be 1.1%. Encumbered holdings are those which are owned by one entity, but subject to a legal claim by another.

The Essel Group also announced that of the 16.5% stake that is to be sold, 2.3% will go to OFI Global China Fund -- a subsidiary of Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund -- which already holds 8.7% stake in Zee Entertainment.

Invesco Oppenheimer is one of the oldest investors of Zee and had in August agreed to buy out an additional 11% stake directly from its promoters for Rs 4,224 crore. Before that transaction, the fund held a 7.74% stake in the company as of June 2019.

Essel Group also said that it was working actively on further divestments including its non-media assets and remains confident to complete the same. Essel Group entities earlier held 22.37% in Zee Entertainment, of which over 90% is pledged as collaterals against finances availed by them through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,991.75 -7.35 ( -0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 337.10 9.80
ICICI Bank 501.60 1.33
Reliance 1,537.80 -0.64
IndusInd Bank 1,450.00 -1.31
SBI 331.10 0.70
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 337.00 9.72
Reliance 1,537.85 -0.59
Vodafone Idea 6.69 -5.37
Yes Bank 64.80 -1.59
AAVAS Financier 1,690.00 -0.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 337.10 9.80
Eicher Motors 21,870.00 1.77
Adani Ports 372.85 1.68
Larsen 1,402.90 1.60
ICICI Bank 501.55 1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,402.75 1.60
ICICI Bank 501.30 1.29
Bajaj Auto 3,194.70 1.02
TCS 2,123.00 0.71
HDFC Bank 1,282.05 0.67
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 423.20 -3.22
GAIL 121.90 -2.09
Coal India 199.30 -1.85
BPCL 534.65 -1.83
Tata Steel 392.90 -1.45
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 423.25 -3.20
Yes Bank 64.80 -1.59
Tata Steel 392.80 -1.44
NTPC 115.50 -1.37
ONGC 131.80 -1.38
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram