Zee Entertainment to Merge with Sony Pictures India, Punit Goenka to be MD & CEO

Zee Entertainment on Wednesday announced that its board of directors unanimously provided an in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) & ZEEL. Sony Pictures Entertainment will infuse $1.575 billion in the merged entity, according to the deal. Punit Goenka will continue to be the managing director and CEO of the merged entity.

“The Board of Directors of ZEEL at its meeting held on September 22, 2021, has approved the execution of a non-binding term sheet (“Termsheet") with Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (“Sony India"), in relation to a potential transaction involving a composite scheme of arrangement for the merger of the Company and Sony India and infusion of growth capital by the promoters of Sony India into Sony India as part of the merger," ZEE said.

After merger, at least 47.07 per cent stake will be held by shareholders of Zee Entertainment, while Sony Pictures Networks will hold a 52.93 per cent stake in the merged entity.

Sony Group will have the right to nominate majority directors on the board of the merged entity. As a part of the transaction, ZEEL & SPNI will combine both companies’ linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries.

