English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ZEE Group Stocks Crumble; Tank Up to 33%
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd plunged 26.43 per cent to Rs 319.35, Zee Learn Ltd tumbled 18.49 per cent to Rs 27.55 and Zee Media Corporation Ltd slumped 9.05 per cent to end at Rs 22.10.
Representative image/Reuters
New Delhi: Shares of ZEE group companies came under massive selling on Friday, plummeting up to 33 per cent, and suffered a combined erosion of Rs 13,352 crore in market valuation.
Dish TV shares crashed 32.74 per cent to close at Rs 22.60 on BSE.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd plunged 26.43 per cent to Rs 319.35, Zee Learn Ltd tumbled 18.49 per cent to Rs 27.55 and Zee Media Corporation Ltd slumped 9.05 per cent to end at Rs 22.10.
The BSE on Friday sought clarification from Dish TV India Ltd with reference to news that a link has emerged between Essel Group and a company being probed for suspect demonetisation deposits.
Later in a clarification, the company said, "In this regard, we - Dish TV India Ltd, would like to state that there is no information by the company, which in our opinion needs to be reported to the stock exchange and which may have bearing on the stock price of the company. Further we would also state that the company is not aware of the alleged transactions mentioned in the said news report."
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in a separate clarification to BSE said, at this point in time, the company is unaware of the newsitem referred in your letter or its source or factual correctness of the information contained therein.
The filing also added that there is no information/announcement (including impending announcement) by the company which in our opinion needs to be reported/ disclosed and which may have bearing on the price/ volume behaviour in the company's scrip.
Meanwhile, in an open letter released after market hours Friday, Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra said his company is in a financial mess and has blamed the same for the aggressive bets on infra, which has gone out of control since the IL&FS crisis and also the acquisition of Videocon's D2H business.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Dish TV shares crashed 32.74 per cent to close at Rs 22.60 on BSE.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd plunged 26.43 per cent to Rs 319.35, Zee Learn Ltd tumbled 18.49 per cent to Rs 27.55 and Zee Media Corporation Ltd slumped 9.05 per cent to end at Rs 22.10.
The BSE on Friday sought clarification from Dish TV India Ltd with reference to news that a link has emerged between Essel Group and a company being probed for suspect demonetisation deposits.
Later in a clarification, the company said, "In this regard, we - Dish TV India Ltd, would like to state that there is no information by the company, which in our opinion needs to be reported to the stock exchange and which may have bearing on the stock price of the company. Further we would also state that the company is not aware of the alleged transactions mentioned in the said news report."
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in a separate clarification to BSE said, at this point in time, the company is unaware of the newsitem referred in your letter or its source or factual correctness of the information contained therein.
The filing also added that there is no information/announcement (including impending announcement) by the company which in our opinion needs to be reported/ disclosed and which may have bearing on the price/ volume behaviour in the company's scrip.
Meanwhile, in an open letter released after market hours Friday, Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra said his company is in a financial mess and has blamed the same for the aggressive bets on infra, which has gone out of control since the IL&FS crisis and also the acquisition of Videocon's D2H business.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|Reliance
|1,246.00
|-0.12
|ICICI Bank
|357.20
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|Zee Entertain
|319.35
|-26.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Dewan Housing
|209.20
|1.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|279.75
|6.37
|HCL Tech
|969.40
|2.42
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Bharti Airtel
|307.50
|1.94
|Cipla
|507.65
|1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|HCL Tech
|971.25
|2.54
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|1.81
|TCS
|1,919.05
|0.91
|Vedanta
|194.95
|0.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|UltraTechCement
|3,510.80
|-7.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.15
|-4.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|744.50
|-3.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.05
|-4.23
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Asian Paints
|1,372.20
|-2.00
|M&M
|683.20
|-1.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results