LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ZEE Group Stocks Crumble; Tank Up to 33%

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd plunged 26.43 per cent to Rs 319.35, Zee Learn Ltd tumbled 18.49 per cent to Rs 27.55 and Zee Media Corporation Ltd slumped 9.05 per cent to end at Rs 22.10.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ZEE Group Stocks Crumble; Tank Up to 33%
Representative image/Reuters
New Delhi: Shares of ZEE group companies came under massive selling on Friday, plummeting up to 33 per cent, and suffered a combined erosion of Rs 13,352 crore in market valuation.

Dish TV shares crashed 32.74 per cent to close at Rs 22.60 on BSE.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd plunged 26.43 per cent to Rs 319.35, Zee Learn Ltd tumbled 18.49 per cent to Rs 27.55 and Zee Media Corporation Ltd slumped 9.05 per cent to end at Rs 22.10.

The BSE on Friday sought clarification from Dish TV India Ltd with reference to news that a link has emerged between Essel Group and a company being probed for suspect demonetisation deposits.

Later in a clarification, the company said, "In this regard, we - Dish TV India Ltd, would like to state that there is no information by the company, which in our opinion needs to be reported to the stock exchange and which may have bearing on the stock price of the company. Further we would also state that the company is not aware of the alleged transactions mentioned in the said news report."

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in a separate clarification to BSE said, at this point in time, the company is unaware of the newsitem referred in your letter or its source or factual correctness of the information contained therein.

The filing also added that there is no information/announcement (including impending announcement) by the company which in our opinion needs to be reported/ disclosed and which may have bearing on the price/ volume behaviour in the company's scrip.

Meanwhile, in an open letter released after market hours Friday, Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra said his company is in a financial mess and has blamed the same for the aggressive bets on infra, which has gone out of control since the IL&FS crisis and also the acquisition of Videocon's D2H business.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,025.54 -169.56 ( -0.47%)

NIFTY 50

10,780.55 -69.25 ( -0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
Reliance 1,246.00 -0.12
ICICI Bank 357.20 -2.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
Zee Entertain 319.35 -26.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Dewan Housing 209.20 1.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.75 6.37
HCL Tech 969.40 2.42
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Bharti Airtel 307.50 1.94
Cipla 507.65 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
HCL Tech 971.25 2.54
Bharti Airtel 307.05 1.81
TCS 1,919.05 0.91
Vedanta 194.95 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
UltraTechCement 3,510.80 -7.38
Hero Motocorp 2,670.15 -4.30
Indiabulls Hsg 744.50 -3.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
Hero Motocorp 2,670.05 -4.23
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Asian Paints 1,372.20 -2.00
M&M 683.20 -1.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram