Zerodha Announces Rs 10 lakh and One Month Salary as Reward for Employees to Stay Fit

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic posed an unpleasant challenge in front of the world. With lockdown and several restrictions in place, people had to adapt to a new life altogether. People moved to work from home and while it initially came for a brief period of time, things kept getting extended. Now, the work from home culture was also showing its negative impact. With physical activities coming down, people faced several health effects and it started reflecting on their work too. Many companies came up with programs to help employees manage their health and one such innovative idea was used by Indian start-up Zerodha Broking Limited.

Posting a series of tweets on his timeline, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath shared the surprising results of their module used to encourage employees for fitness. Kamath said that the lockdown, like everywhere in the world, had many impacts on his team’s health. With no physical activity and disturbed work-life balance during lockdowns, the team faced several challenges disturbing their personal and professional life. This prompted Kamath to come up with an innovative way to help his team members. He asked all the Zerodha employees to set a 12 month ‘get health’ target and update the progress every month to ensure accountability.

Post the first lockdown, like everywhere, our team @zerodhaonline as a whole was probably the unhealthiest ever, due to the lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance, bad diet, & more. We thought of a way to nudge the team to get healthy and the results are phenomenal. 1/3— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 28, 2021

Now, to increase participation Kamath attached a monetary reward and promised that whichever employee completes his target and stays fit will get one month salary as a bonus along with a chance to win a Rs 10 lakh luck draw.

On our internal forum(@discourse), we asked everyone to set a 12-month get-healthy goal & update the progress every month, to create accountability. To increase participation, we said everyone who reaches the goal will get a 1-month salary as bonus & 1 lucky draw for Rs 10lks 2/3— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 28, 2021

The program was received with an overwhelming response. In his Tweet thread, Kamath added that the program resulted in surprising results and it also helped to better the performance of the employees.

The positive aspects of the program have inspired Kamath to run it permanently and he said that he wanted to share the stories to inspire his fellow entrepreneurs to so follow this idea.

The transformation stories are super inspiring & pushing others to take action as well. We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently.Sharing to seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs. 3/3— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 28, 2021

Kamath’s idea got a thumbs up from the netizens who posted their comments appreciating the decision.

Nithin, your ideas and ethics are path breaking, both for health and wealth creation. U guys at zerodha are path breaking and defining a new trend in entrepreneurship— jitendra S (@jitendrasarda) August 28, 2021

Great Nitin…very inspiring. It's reverse to Japanese rule….instead of punishment your team is getting benefits. So great. Other Organizations should follow the same….in place of bonus, it can be anything like assets or shares etc. All the Very Best to Your Team..😀👍— Suneel Kuppili (@KuppiliSuneel) August 30, 2021

Users said that the idea to reward employees for fitness is ultimately going to benefit the company as it improves performance.

Great initiative @zerodhaonline & @Nithin0dha ..Healthy employees are happy employees and happy employees ensure that their clients are happy too. — Priyaranjan Mohanty (@mohantypr) August 28, 2021

