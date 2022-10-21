Zerodha’s Kamath Brothers Increase Donations By 300% In Hurun List

Zerodha co-founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath are among the top 10 philanthropists in India. According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022, HCL founder Shiv Nadar topped with donations of Rs 1,161 crore. Nadar has been followed by Azim Premji, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Mindtree’s Sushmita and Subroto Bagchi. The Kamath brothers ranked 9th on the list with a donation of Rs 100 crore.

The Hurun India report stated, “Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha with a 308 per cent year-on-year increase in philanthropic donations lead the list of individuals who have increased their contributions (in percentage terms) to social causes.”

Top showsha video

Nikhil Kamath is the youngest philanthropist on the list. The Kamath brothers plan on donating Rs 750 crore over the course of the next three years. The report also highlighted that the Zerodha co-founders’ primary cause for donation is disaster relief, environment, and sustainability.

Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath started Zerodha in August 2010 with the aim to make trading barrier-free. Now, their company is one of the biggest stock brokers in India in terms of active retail clients.

Apart from the Zerodha co-founders, the Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal also made it to the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List 2022. His donations went up 174 percent in this financial year, making him India’s 25th biggest philanthropist.

The Hurun India report also revealed that a total of 15 individuals made an annual donation of more than Rs 100 crore while 20 donated over Rs 50 crore, and 43 donated over Rs 20 crore. The chief researcher and MD of Hurun India, Anas Rahman Junaid, was quoted saying, “As wealth grows, family philanthropy is becoming more visible and slowly shifting away from random acts of giving food, clothes, and scholarships to new and marginalised areas. This further accentuates the need to celebrate such efforts, so that it percolates down to every level of the community – the core objective of the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List.”

Read all the Latest Business News here