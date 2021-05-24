Zeta Becomes Latest Entrant to Unicorn Club With $250 million SoftBank-Led Funding

Zeta is the newest entrant in the coveted unicorn club after closing its latest financial round. The startup that helps banks and fintech to launch products, has raised $250 million in its Series D round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Zeta’s existing investor Sodexo also participated in the funding round. It was the 14th Indian startup to become a unicorn this year.

Co-founded by entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia in 2015, Zeta provides backbone technology for credit and credit-card processing, core banking, loans, mobile banking and personal finance management.

Banks and financial institutions typically work with numerous suppliers, each providing a different piece of technology for their backbone systems. Zeta wants to change that with its product that combines the various elements into one cloud-based offering, reported news agency Bloomberg.

The startup serves 10 banks and 25 fintech companies in eight countries , including India’s leading private sector lender HDFC Bank.

Zeta targets the world’s top 300 banks as potential clients, and wants the US to account for 60% of its revenue in five years. The company plans to double its headcount in the next 12 months from about 800 currently, according to Bloomberg report.“Banking software is a $300 billion industry globally. Most banks still employ technology which is significantly older than their customers, impacting user experience and engagement,” Munish Varma, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said in the statement, reported Bloomberg.

