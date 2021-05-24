business

Zeta Becomes Latest Entrant to Unicorn Club With $250 million SoftBank-Led Funding

Zeta provides backbone technology for credit and credit-card processing, core banking, loans, mobile banking and personal finance management. (Representative Image)

Zeta has raised $250 million in its Series D round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Zeta is the newest entrant in the coveted unicorn club after closing its latest financial round. The startup that helps banks and fintech to launch products, has raised $250 million in its Series D round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Zeta’s existing investor Sodexo also participated in the funding round. It was the 14th Indian startup to become a unicorn this year.

Co-founded by entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia in 2015, Zeta provides backbone technology for credit and credit-card processing, core banking, loans, mobile banking and personal finance management.

Banks and financial institutions typically work with numerous suppliers, each providing a different piece of technology for their backbone systems. Zeta wants to change that with its product that combines the various elements into one cloud-based offering, reported news agency Bloomberg.

The startup serves 10 banks and 25 fintech companies in eight countries , including India’s leading private sector lender HDFC Bank.

Zeta targets the world’s top 300 banks as potential clients, and wants the US to account for 60% of its revenue in five years. The company plans to double its headcount in the next 12 months from about 800 currently, according to Bloomberg report.“Banking software is a $300 billion industry globally. Most banks still employ technology which is significantly older than their customers, impacting user experience and engagement,” Munish Varma, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said in the statement, reported Bloomberg.

first published:May 24, 2021, 18:21 IST