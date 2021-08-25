ZimmedarRahoUPIkaro The campaign urges users to be responsible and follow safe usage of UPI while making digital payments

The world has witnessed major economies reeling under the impact of the unprecedented pandemic. Ensuring commitment to social responsibility, India has displayed extraordinary preparedness and took proactive efforts to support the citizens of the country in these difficult times. Numerous responsible citizens came forward amid the humanitarian crisis and displayed empathy. Several unsung stalwarts were seen putting their best foot forward to alleviate the suffering of the people in need as well as underserved communtities. As an ode to the selfless acts meted out by the citizens, NPCI salutes their efforts in taking up the responsibility to stand by the needy during these distressing times. We drew inspiration from the act of kindness as well as heroism exhibited by so many people and took it upon ourselves to extend our existing ecosystem campaign – UPI Chalega to launch the #ZimmedarRahoUPIKaro campaign.

While we are still amidst a pandemic and coming out of a lockdown, NPCI is amplifying the UPI Chalega message with a renewed theme of Zimmedari, “being responsible”. The campaign in the form of digital films, highlights how people are effectively managing their responsibilities to themselves, their family and to society and how UPI enables them to fulfil those responsibilities seamlessly.

In one of the ad films, a resident is showcasing responsible behaviour by helping her maid to pay her doctor’s fee via UPI as it is interoperable and payment can be sent from any payment to any payment app or from any bank app. In another film, a teacher is instantly able to handle her grocery chores through UPI so that she can fulfil her job as a teacher in a responsible way. One more film is about how a daughter is nudging her father to be responsible and donate for Covid-19 relief fund which he pays via UPI. There are other films too on the theme of ‘zimmedari’ which are inspiring and heartening at the same time truly reflecting the meaningful ways in which people have been responsible. Watch the campaign films here –

While following responsible digital payments, its critical to follow safe usage of UPI. With Mrs. Rao who continues to be the protagonist since the UPI Chalega campaign, advises customers to follow respeaks about the 4 safety tips while using UPI through the UPI Safety Shield tips. Watch the video here -

Various celebrities including Virat Kohli, Pratik Gandhi, Saina Nehwal, Sonu Sood, Dilquer Salman and Tridha Choudhary have also come forward to support this campaign. Through video posts on their social media handles, they are seen educating their fans and followers to be responsible by transacting via UPI which is a safe, contactless and secure mode of payment.

Celeb video links below -

Virat Kohli: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSGfqLPgEtp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Pratik Gandhi: https://www.facebook.com/100044149373663/videos/860509798007624

Saina Nehwal: https://www.facebook.com/100044624670802/videos/829916714615639

Sonu Sood: https://www.facebook.com/100044510856363/videos/543869386814127

Dulquer Salman: https://www.facebook.com/100044241348899/videos/377292257356774

Ayushmann Khurana: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSORTybjyy-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tridha Choudhary: https://fb.watch/v/1hghAmkjC/

Vijay Devarakonda : https://twitter.com/TheDeverakonda/status/1423565915585585155

Samantha Akkeneni: https://twitter.com/Samanthaprabhu2/status/1420740154776375298

The journey of #ZimmedarRahoUPIKaro started early last year with a 360-degree campaign co-created by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and payment ecosystem players – ‘UPI Chalega’, to create a habitual change among customers to adopt UPI and educate users on its safe usage. Mrs. Rao, who is the protagonist of the campaign plays an important role in communicating UPI as a easy, safe & instant solution for making payments. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit India last year, this campaign further took a step ahead and urged customers to switch to digital payments to ensure that they stay safe at home cultivating the habit of safe digital payments for all their essentials with #IndiaPaySafe campaign. The #ZimmedarRahoUPIKaro campaign is set to enable people to follow the responsible path of caring and sharing with UPI. Watch how one can register on UPI here -

The realisation that making contactless UPI payments for both P2P and P2M categories is yet another step towards following Covid protocols has dwelt upon people. With this campaign we wish to create a domino effect and ensure that each person who uses UPI also plays a pivotal role in teaching others to use UPI responsibly for their frequent payment needs. This is a classic example of coexistence and harmony among Indians which will emerge as a beacon of hope in these bleak times.

This is a partnered post

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here