Zomato Cofounder Gaurav Gupta Resigns; 'So Much of Journey Still Ahead' Says Deepinder Goyal

Zomato cofounder Gaurav Gupta, one of the instrumental figures behind food delivery giant’s landmark initial public offering (IPO) earlier this year, has resigned on Tuesday. Addressing his team members and colleagues at Zomato on Tuesday, Gupta wrote in an email , “I couldn’t have asked for more – I am so grateful for all the experiences I have had and thankful to all the folks around me for helping me become a much better person."

“We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey," Gupta fondly remembered. He was the head of supply at the food delivery startup.

Remembering Gupta’s journey at the foodtech startup which has become one of the most familiar names in the India households over the last few years, Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato, said, “Thank you GG for everything you have helped Zomato achieve over the last few years. We have seen Zomato through great as well as terrible times together, and brought it here today."

Gupta also thanked Goyal in his bid adieu email. “Thank you Deepi for making me a part of this journey. I will always cherish the amazing times we have had together. I have learnt a lot from you all along and I know in my heart that you will take Zomato to heights that most cannot even imagine," he said.

On future plans, Gupta mentioned, “I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato."

Gaurav Gupta joined Zomato as business head for table reservations in 2015. Later in 2019, he was elevated to co-founder to look at the company’s nutraceutical business. The food delivery startup shut the business last week.

He was also Zomato’s chief operating officer for almost three years. He was also a part of the team that launched Zomato Pro.

Zomato has launched its mega initial public offering (IPO) two months back. The company however reported a net loss of s 356 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The total income of the company stood at Rs 916 crore during the quarter under review. The reveneu witnessed a huge jump as number of delivery had increased during Covid-19 pandemic pandemic.

