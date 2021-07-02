CHANGE LANGUAGE
Zomato Eyes IPO Valuation of $8.7 Billion, Likely to Launch IPO This Month

Zomato has increased its primary fund raise through the initial public offering (IPO) by 20% to $1.2 billion, according to report

Zomato, the most popular food delivery application in India eyes a listing valuation of $8.7 billion this month, CNBC TV18 said on Friday. Zomato has increased its primary fund raise through the initial public offering (IPO) by 20% to $1.2 billion, according to the news channel. The food delivery giant has cut the secondary portion or the offer for sale by 50% to $50 million. Infoedge, which owns around 18% stake in, is likely to divest part stake via offer for sale.

first published:July 02, 2021, 11:38 IST