Zomato IPO Share Allotment Likely Today; Listing Day Advanced: How to Check Status

Zomato, one of the most popular food delivery applications in India, is all to finalise its initial public offering (IPO) share allocation on Thursday. The much-awaited Rs 9,375-crore Zomato was opened for subscription from July 14-16. The issue has witnessed highest subscription among the IPOs that has raised more than Rs 5,000 crore each in last 13 years. Zomato IPO received a stellar response from the investors, with total subscription topping 38 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 54.71 times.The non-institutional investors quota was subscribed 34.80 times while the retail quota was subscribed 7.87 times.

The food delivery and restaurant-discovery platform is expected to advance the listing date from July 27 to July 23, according to media reports.

Zomato is one of the first unicorn startups to get listed on the bourses, paving the path for others to follow — Paytm, MobiKwik and Nykaa. Zomato shares were offered with a price range of Rs 72-76. The issue comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹375 crore by the company’s early investor Info Edge and a fresh issue worth ₹9,000 crore. Investors put bids worth Rs 2.13 lakh crore for India’s first unicorn startup IPO. The popular food delivery platform eyes a market capitalisation of about Rs 64,500 crore at the upper end of the issue size.

There are two ways through which investors can check the share allotments prior to the actual listing. One way is through the BSE website and the other is through the IPO registrar’s website.

Recommended For You

How to Check Zomato IPO Allotment Status via BSE

Step 1: Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL: (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

Step 2: It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

Step 3: Select ‘Zomato Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

Step 4: Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Zomato IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

Step 1: Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

Step 2: Select the ‘Zomato Limited - IPO’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’.

Step 3: You can enter one of four different credentials to authenticate yourself.

These credentials are the PAN number, your application number, DP Client ID or IFSC code/Account Number. Then you simply submit and view the status of the share allotment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here