Zomato, India’s biggest IPO so far, has announced the share allocation status on Thursday. The much-awaited Rs 9,375 crore Zomato IPO was subscribed over 38 times. The IPO opened for subscription on July 14 and closed on July 16. There has been reports that the food delivery platform might advance the listing date to July 23 to July 27. Investors put a bid worth Rs 2.13 lakh crore for Zomato IPO, the third-highest in India market.

