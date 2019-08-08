Take the pledge to vote

Zomato Lays off Around 60 Employees from Customer Support Dept

Most of these redundancies are in the customer support department and also include movements to other departments as part of our internal job placement (IJP) exercise, Zomato said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
Image for Representation
New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato has laid off around 60 employees mainly from its customer support department in Gurugram on account of 'redundancies'.

"Over the last few months, our service quality has improved, and the percentage of orders requiring support has come down significantly creating redundancies for about 1 per cent (60 people) of our workforce," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Most of these redundancies are in the customer support department and also include movements to other departments as part of our internal job placement (IJP) exercise, it added.

"As we've expanded to over 500 cities across India we also expanded our workforce by over 2,000 and this requires constant realignment to new departments and results in some redundancies with the scaling of technology," the statement said.

Zomato provides in-depth information for over 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries and serves more than 70 million users every month.

