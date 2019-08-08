Zomato Lays off Around 60 Employees from Customer Support Dept
Most of these redundancies are in the customer support department and also include movements to other departments as part of our internal job placement (IJP) exercise, Zomato said in a statement.
Image for Representation
New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato has laid off around 60 employees mainly from its customer support department in Gurugram on account of 'redundancies'.
"Over the last few months, our service quality has improved, and the percentage of orders requiring support has come down significantly creating redundancies for about 1 per cent (60 people) of our workforce," a company spokesperson said in a statement.
Most of these redundancies are in the customer support department and also include movements to other departments as part of our internal job placement (IJP) exercise, it added.
"As we've expanded to over 500 cities across India we also expanded our workforce by over 2,000 and this requires constant realignment to new departments and results in some redundancies with the scaling of technology," the statement said.
Zomato provides in-depth information for over 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries and serves more than 70 million users every month.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,152.35
|3.87
|Indiabulls Hsg
|444.35
|-0.24
|Axis Bank
|660.10
|0.02
|HDFC Bank
|2,233.15
|2.25
|Yes Bank
|89.20
|2.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|414.60
|1.52
|Reliance
|1,151.95
|3.87
|Axis Bank
|660.00
|-0.01
|Vodafone Idea
|5.63
|5.63
|Indiabulls Hsg
|444.35
|-0.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,088.25
|6.41
|Tata Motors
|124.05
|5.66
|JSW Steel
|221.70
|4.45
|M&M
|539.55
|4.10
|Reliance
|1,152.35
|3.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,088.00
|6.43
|Tata Motors
|123.95
|5.58
|M&M
|539.50
|4.06
|Bajaj Auto
|2,705.55
|3.99
|Reliance
|1,151.95
|3.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|367.40
|-3.80
|Cipla
|503.05
|-2.94
|UltraTechCement
|4,233.15
|-2.50
|IndusInd Bank
|1,414.05
|-0.86
|Indiabulls Hsg
|444.35
|-0.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|367.40
|-3.77
|IndusInd Bank
|1,415.05
|-0.81
|Axis Bank
|660.00
|-0.01
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries, Episode 4 | The Controversy That Brewed In Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers
- Salman Khan's Dabangg Colleague Thanks Actor for Paying His Medical Bills After Heart Attack
- Galaxy Note 10 And Sustainability in Focus as Samsung And UN Team up For Global Goals
- Chetan Bhagat Gets Pirated Version of His Own Book Sold To Him By a Hawker at Traffic Signal