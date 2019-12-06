Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Zomato Looking to Raise up to $600 Million Next Month, Confirms Founder Deepinder Goyal

Founder Deepinder Goyal said that good companies can raise money in hard times or good times and said that the company is making all efforts to achieve its mission of raising $500-600 million by next month.

- | PTItech.ibnlive

Updated:December 6, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Now Book Ola Cabs From Zomato App (photo for representation, image: News18)
Photo for representation. (News18)

New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato is looking to raise up to USD 600 million (around Rs 4,276 crore) next month in a new funding round, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Friday.

The company is making all efforts to achieve its mission, 'Better Food for Everyone', he added. "We are going to raise USD 500-600 million next month or so," Goyal said adding that good companies can raise money in hard times or good times. He was speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.

On the journey of Zomato, Goyal said: "We started very small. We started 11 years ago and we are now present in 550 cities in India and we serve around 48 million people every month."

Outside India, Zomato serves about another 25 million people, he added. The hardest part of this journey has been to actually hire the number of people that the company has hired, Goyal said. "We have 2,50,000 people that we hired in last 18 months," Goyal said.

As you scale the big challenge is to ensure consistency and maintain quality. "We just have to ensure that we put the best foot forward all the time," he added.

Talking about the social media onslaught it had to face after its decision of not discriminating on the basis of religion, Goyal said: "This is not the first time we have taken a stand for something that we believe in."

In July this year, Zomato had refused to resolve a customer's complaint about being assigned a Muslim delivery executive for his food order.

Goyal had echoed his company's stand, with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he had tweeted at that time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,921.50 -96.90 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 320.00 -4.82
ICICI Bank 524.80 -0.62
Indiabulls Hsg 272.45 -4.44
Reliance 1,554.90 0.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
Indiabulls Hsg 272.40 -4.39
SBI 319.80 -4.89
Reliance 1,554.95 0.30
RBL Bank 338.80 -7.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 259.70 5.55
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.30 1.52
JSW Steel 254.10 1.05
Tata Steel 403.25 0.86
Dr Reddys Labs 2,890.80 0.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.30 1.48
Tata Steel 402.95 0.83
Reliance 1,554.95 0.30
Asian Paints 1,717.80 0.17
Infosys 715.15 0.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 320.00 -4.82
Zee Entertain 287.70 -4.12
GAIL 117.15 -3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,465.85 -2.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 319.80 -4.89
IndusInd Bank 1,463.75 -3.05
Tata Motors 161.50 -2.77
M&M 510.30 -2.73
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram