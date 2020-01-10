Zomato to Raise $150 million from Alibaba-affiliated Investor Ant Financial
he fund infusion comes as Zomato pushes for a bigger market share in the highly competitive Indian food delivery space in a race with rivals such as Tencent-backed Swiggy and Uber's UberEats.
Photo for representation. (News18)
Bengaluru: India's Zomato is raising $150 million from investor Ant Financial, an Alibaba affiliate, at a valuation of $3 billion for the food delivery startup.
Zomato's top shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd said in a filing on Friday that after the funding its stake will drop to about 25.13%. It had a 26.38% stake, as of March last year. The fund infusion comes as Zomato pushes for a bigger market share in the highly competitive Indian food delivery space in a race with rivals such as Tencent-backed Swiggy and Uber's UberEats.
The capital is part of a larger $500 million fundraising that is likely to close in the next two months, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Zomato confirmed that the $150 million fundraise was part of a larger round, but did not give further details.
The Gurugram-based restaurant aggregator recorded a loss of $294 million in the year ending March, compared with a loss of $12 million a year earlier as it burnt more cash in its Indian delivery business to grab new customers, unaudited figures from its annual report showed.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|253.65
|1.22
|Yes Bank
|45.35
|-4.12
|SBI
|337.40
|2.17
|Quess Corp
|545.50
|1.65
|Indiabulls Hsg
|325.05
|0.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|337.40
|2.17
|Tata Steel
|492.45
|1.96
|NTPC
|121.30
|1.68
|Infosys
|739.35
|1.62
|Larsen
|1,334.45
|1.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|543.15
|-0.58
|Titan Company
|1,158.35
|-0.38
|Power Grid Corp
|192.45
|-0.31
|Nestle
|14,613.30
|-0.21
