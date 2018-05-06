GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ZTE Says Asked US Commerce Department to Suspend Business Ban

Washington imposed a seven-year ban on U.S. companies selling components and software to ZTE last month after finding the Chinese telecoms company breached U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Reuters

Updated:May 6, 2018, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ZTE Says Asked US Commerce Department to Suspend Business Ban
In this file photo, the logo of China's ZTE Corp is seen on a building. (Photo: Reuters)
Beijing: China's ZTE Corp has submitted an application to the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) for the suspension of a business ban, it said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange on Sunday.

Washington imposed a seven-year ban on U.S. companies selling components and software to ZTE last month after finding the Chinese telecoms company breached U.S. sanctions on Iran.

ZTE's exchange filing on Sunday did not give details of its request or say when it had been made, but it did say that the company had provided additional material at the BIS's request.

Last week, Chinese negotiators holding trade talks with U.S. counterparts in Beijing asked the United States to hear ZTE's appeal, take into account the company's efforts to improve its compliance and amend the ban.

U.S. officials have said the action against ZTE was not related to trade policy, but the move has been seen by many in China as part of the broader trade spat playing out between the world's two biggest economies.

The ban on sales to ZTE, which is heavily reliant on imports of U.S. chips, had threatened to scupper the Chinese firm's smartphone business.

It has also underscored China's heavy reliance on semiconductor imports amid growing trade tensions with the United States. ZTE has said the ban was unacceptable and threatened its survival.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,101.20 +185.82 ( +0.53%)

Nifty 50

10,680.20 +61.95 ( +0.58%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 232.10 +57.45 +32.89
Wockhardt 743.15 -59.55 -7.42
TCS 3,443.10 -37.65 -1.08
NIIT Tech 1,031.15 +2.95 +0.29
ICICI Bank 288.05 +5.20 +1.84
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 232.80 +58.25 +33.37
Wockhardt 743.70 -59.15 -7.37
HDFC Bank 1,983.90 -3.95 -0.20
Fortis Health 156.40 -1.20 -0.76
Just Dial 431.55 -4.70 -1.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 238.60 +7.25 +3.13
Axis Bank 532.25 +11.95 +2.30
GAIL 337.20 +7.45 +2.26
HUL 1,495.95 +31.75 +2.17
Vedanta 287.70 +6.05 +2.15
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 531.70 +11.40 +2.19
HUL 1,496.00 +31.00 +2.12
Tata Steel 592.20 +10.90 +1.88
ICICI Bank 288.20 +5.30 +1.87
SBI 245.65 +3.70 +1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 774.65 -20.95 -2.63
Coal India 266.20 -5.10 -1.88
Dr Reddys Labs 2,070.00 -36.60 -1.74
TCS 3,442.40 -38.35 -1.10
Bharti Infratel 319.85 -2.60 -0.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 266.15 -5.60 -2.06
Dr Reddys Labs 2,071.45 -34.35 -1.63
TCS 3,445.90 -34.95 -1.00
Asian Paints 1,185.15 -9.10 -0.76
Sun Pharma 516.40 -2.35 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Congress Scared Of PM Narendra Modi, Will Lose Polls: Amit Shah

Congress Scared Of PM Narendra Modi, Will Lose Polls: Amit Shah

Recommended For You