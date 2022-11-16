'0 Veg Biryanis': Zomato's Cheeky Tweet on World Population Crossing 8 Billion Mark

World population hit the 8-billion mark on November 15, announced the United Nations. “While it took the global population 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, it will take approximately 15 years— until 2037— for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing," the UN said. While this announcement was being made, people on Twitter were curating memes. Taking advantage of the same, food delivery app Zomato also made a tweet, targeting those who eat Veg Biryani.

Biryani is considered to be the most favourite of food, especially around India. However, there are very few people who believe in the concept of a veg biryani. This is what the tweet was all about, have a look:

the world now has 8 billion people and 0 veg biryanis— zomato (@zomato) November 15, 2022

“Veg Biryani???? Disappointment kehte hain usse," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Vegetarians be like: our veg biryani is our veg pulao/fried rice and it is 1 in a billion." Here are a few reactions:

There is no such thing as veg biryani. Call it pulao https://t.co/Q8gaD1sPnA— Birdie (@bobaaagirlll) November 15, 2022

…but what if the biryani has 100% - in it? https://t.co/0flSFqRgCD— TATA Simply Better (@TATASimplyBeter) November 15, 2022

You never had a good veg biryani I guess https://t.co/H3oTXndj7I— Ish (@_itachi_ik) November 15, 2022

Veg Biryani is not biryani https://t.co/ihjqSUsusB— Debjyoty Banerjee (@Beyonddebjyoty) November 15, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, Zomato delivery executive’s quest for the perfect Reels got him viral. In a video posted on Twitter, the food delivery executive, who can be seen wearing a Zomato T-shirt, parks his two-wheeler before breaking into a dance in the middle of the road. One can see him enthusiastically matching the steps to the music playing in the background. The caption posted with the video used the clip for a perfect meme. It read, “Me: a delivery guy is late maybe he must have been stuck in traffic. Le delivery guy: (while referring to the video)”

The Tweet garnered a barrage of engagement. Internet users began to bombard the comment section soon after the video was shared online. While the location from where the video was shot is still unknown, a Twitter user claims that it is Panama Godowns Vanasthalipuram Hyderabad.

