1,000 Women Police Personnel Celebrate Annual Floral Festival 'Bathukama' in Hyderabad

This year, to mark the annual flower festival of Telangana, Bathukama, over 1,000 women police personnel gathered in Hyderabad’s Petla Burj on Monday, October 11. Decked up in their traditional outfits, women danced to various folk songs and enjoyed the celebrations. These women were from different ranks in the police force. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, along with several other officers, inaugurated the event on October 11.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Kumar shared that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities could not take place last year and hence, the celebrations this year are being carried out with much pomp and grandeur. Talking about the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Telangana, Kumar informed that the state tops the country in terms of the GDP rise. He further said, “Many states which were earlier leading have dropped at 2 per cent.”

Bathukama represents prosperity and happiness in the family, the police chief believes that the festival has already brought prosperity to the state. Kumar also welcomed all the new women police officers as they celebrated the festival first time in the city.

Telangana: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar along with several other officers inaugurated the Bathukamma (the annual floral festival) celebrations on Monday at CAR Headquarters Parade Ground, Petlaburj. pic.twitter.com/Rqcyg1Muz6— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

Bathukamma represents prosperity & unity/happiness in the family. This year, it's being celebrated with greater joy after cancelling the festival celebration last yr due to COVID. I welcome all the new lady officers of Hyderabad police: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar pic.twitter.com/r88IlnMSPC— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

Additional Commissioner of Police, Shikha Goelsaid that all the women police officials have actively participated in the celebration. Informing that 1,000 new women have joined the police force, Goel stated that the department is proud to have a large women force. “We have also been joined by male officers which is the expression of solidarity and all are happy," she added.

Bathukamma is primarily a festival of the Telangana region.Krishna district villagesthat share their border with Telanganaalso celebrate this festival with the same grandeur. The celebrations of Bathukamma go on for 10 days up till Dussehra.

Bathukamma means ‘Goddess of Life’ and on the occasion, women decorate a special pot with seasonal flowers. The pots are filled with offerings for the Goddess, and a procession is also carried out in the village.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.