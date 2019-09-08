Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'1.3 Billion Indians with ISRO': PM Modi's Tweets After Chandrayaan-2 Show All Hope Isn't Lost

Early on Saturday, ISRO lost contact with the Vikram Lander, which was all set to make a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
'1.3 Billion Indians with ISRO': PM Modi's Tweets After Chandrayaan-2 Show All Hope Isn't Lost
Early on Saturday, ISRO lost contact with the Vikram Lander, which was all set to make a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface.
India's much awaited Moon Mission, Chandrayaan 2, may not have gone as per script, but that hasn't deterred Prime Minister Narendra Modi from vehemently defending the mission and lauding the effort of the scientists at ISRO. Addressing a press conference, PM Modi had said, "We are full of confidence that when it comes to our space program, the best is yet to come, there are new frontiers to discover and new places to go to, we will rise to the occasion and scale newer heights of success."

Early on Saturday, ISRO lost contact with the Vikram Lander, which was all set to make a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface. While the orbiter remains healthy and safe, it is unknown if the lander made it to the moon's surface or not. The Lander was just 2.1 kms from the surface when ISRO lost contact.

Yesterday, a video went viral yesterday which showed PM Modi consoling and hugging ISRO chief K Sivan, who seemed to be fighting back tears. That particular moment saw the Prime Minister at his humane and empathetic best; suffice to say, the candid moment between the two broke hearts around the country.

As a matter of fact, PM Modi's social media posts throughout the day showed how dear the mission had been to him. Following the news of ISRO losing contact, several celebs took to Twitter to applaud ISRO and its efforts. The Prime Minister took it upon himself to reply to each of these posts and assure Indians that all hope was not lost.

For example, Modi's counterpart in Bhutan tweeted, "We are proud of India and its scientists today. Chandrayaan-2 saw some challenges last minute but the courage and hard work you have shown are historical. Knowing Prime Minister @narendramod, I have no doubt he and his ISRO team will make it happen one day."

To this, Modi replied, "Thank you @PMBhutan. I am confident that with the good wishes of friends like yourself, the capabilities and ‘can-do’ spirit of our scientists; and the support of our people, Mission Chandrayaan will overcome all obstacles in reaching our target very soon."

Similarly, director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter, "Touched to see @narendramodi ji comforting & encouraging everyone at @isro. As an Indian we are all super proud of our scientists, engineers and technicians involved in the #Chandrayaan2 project."

The PM replied saying,"Don't we often say India is a family? Warm words and support is what a family is all about. Indeed, we are proud of

@isro and our scientists."

Check out some of his tweets here:

