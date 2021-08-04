For Aurangabad resident Ganesh Kulkarni, gardening started off as a hobby when he first decided to plant a rose sampling in his garden, back in 2016. He watered the plant and hoped to see it yield flowers, but to his disappointment, it slowly died. Ganesh who works as a librarian at a local college in the city realised that he knew very little about taking care of plants and needed to learn more. But who does he talk to? He hardly knew anyone who was into gardening and his plans seemed to have a roadblock.

According to The Better India, Ganesh then decided to read about plants and gardening online, and in the process came across many gardening groups on social media. He joined a Facebook group ‘Gacchivaril Baug’ (terrace garden) and started seeking inputs from urban gardeners like him from across the country.

Ganesh slowly started developing an understanding of the details of taking care of plants and soon had over 400 pots of flowers and a variety of plants on his terrace. His efforts also evoked the interest of his friends and family and Ganesh started his own WhatsApp group where residents could exchange plants and indulge in discussion on gardening

Soon after COVID-19 lockdown, Ganesh moved to a new house where he had a bigger terrace space. So, he thought of growing vegetables in his garden. However, growing vegetables was much different because they would require a lot of soil and having that kind of weight on the roof could hamper the structure of the house. He consulted architects and made structural changes to adapt to the requirement. Instead of pots and grow bags, Ganesh built permanent pits along the wall.

Ganesh’s hobby has now turned into a mission, and he has used a 4-acre space at his workplace, Sant Savtamali Gramin Mahavidyalaya, to grow aloe vera, drumstick and other plants. He also set up an NGO called Green Trust, which has contributed to planting over 1500 saplings at his college premises.

Ganesh recalled the support he got during the initial phases of his effort and said that people online helped him and answered all his queries politely. He wants to carry forward the same experience to others and has been helping amateurs to learn the skill of gardening by giving tips and advice through social media.

