10-Year-Old Boy Raises Over Rs 2 Crore to Provide Bulletproof Vests for Police Dogs in US

Binge-watching a television show made 10-year-old Brady Snakovsky raise over $315,000 (Rs 2,30,21,790) for providing bulletproof vests to protect service dogs.

At the age of eight, Brady watched a show where he noticed that a police dog was not wearing a vest. For little Brady, that was a problem that required immediate attention. He wanted to do something to fix the problem and be fair to the service animals, reports CNN.

This crucial observation made the Ohio, United States resident start Brady's K9 Fund, a funds raiser on GoFundMe that aimed to provide bulletproof vests for military and police dogs.

The fundraising has helped Brady supply vests to over 257 dogs across 23 states in Canada as well as in Afghanistan.

Authorities thanked Brandy saying many dog handlers have reached out to Brady through word of mouth or his website. They even said that most people don't even realise that the K9 units in the police forces heavily depend on donations, so every dollar sort of counts.

As per the report, Brady has also collaborated with a local project where he created a park near his hometown to provide a space for handlers to train their service dogs.

