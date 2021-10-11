CHANGE LANGUAGE
10 Amitabh Bachchan Tweets That Work For Every Situation Without Any Context

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a 'shehenshah' on social media too.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a ‘shehenshah’ on social media too. Be it sharing poetry, selfies, WhatsApp forwards, “interesting" trivia, random observations, or just updates on his life- BigB knows how to spend time on the web and keeps himself occupied pretty much every day with something or the other, especially on the interactive microblogging site Twitter. The ‘angry young man’ who gained immense popularity with movies such as Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975) and Sholay (1975) never shies away when it comes to experimenting. Remember Paa, Black or Piku? With a career spanning over 4 decades, the actor continues to stun the audience not just on the big screen but also on social media. Yes, the Shehenshah of Bollywood is pretty much in sync with the Internet culture and regularly uses Twitter and other platforms to share updates about his personal and professional lives with his fans and well-wishers. As Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 on Monday, here’s a look at some of his tweets, which work irrespective of context.

When you wake up excited in the morning.

When you want to say something, but don’t know the right words.

Nice.

When your friend shares a really funny meme.

Thala Dhoni never changes.

When it’s just 3 months to 2021 but you’re still processing 2019.

When you need help with customer care QUICKLY.

When you’re feeling particularly existentialist.

When someone asks you to work on your day off.

Goodnight.

The celebrations started early with Big B visiting producer Anand Pandit, with whom he had come together for his latest film Chehre. The actor visited one of Pandit’s luxurious penthouses where the early celebrations took place

first published:October 11, 2021, 14:20 IST