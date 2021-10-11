10 Amitabh Bachchan Tweets That Work For Every Situation Without Any Context

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a ‘shehenshah’ on social media too. Be it sharing poetry, selfies, WhatsApp forwards, “interesting" trivia, random observations, or just updates on his life- BigB knows how to spend time on the web and keeps himself occupied pretty much every day with something or the other, especially on the interactive microblogging site Twitter. The ‘angry young man’ who gained immense popularity with movies such as Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975) and Sholay (1975) never shies away when it comes to experimenting. Remember Paa, Black or Piku? With a career spanning over 4 decades, the actor continues to stun the audience not just on the big screen but also on social media. Yes, the Shehenshah of Bollywood is pretty much in sync with the Internet culture and regularly uses Twitter and other platforms to share updates about his personal and professional lives with his fans and well-wishers. As Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 on Monday, here’s a look at some of his tweets, which work irrespective of context.

When you wake up excited in the morning.

T 852 - Buzaaggadaa ! buzzadddhabhaa ! baazzuddahhabusaza ! erm .. thats the engine within me .. pushing, rushing, conducting .. nonstop !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2012

When you want to say something, but don’t know the right words.

T 1745 - YYEAFFSAFFCCCCCCCOOOOOHHHAAAAAAAAMMMMMM !!!Bas aise hi man hua ki aisa kuch likh dun .. !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 21, 2015

Nice.

nice— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 26, 2017

When your friend shares a really funny meme.

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 26, 2020

Thala Dhoni never changes.

T 2188 - @msdhoni many congratulations .. another great example of your leadership ! So much to learn from you !! pic.twitter.com/tvUqbZqGs6— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2016

When it’s just 3 months to 2021 but you’re still processing 2019.

T 3484 - " Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew ?This version is with virus !" ~ Ef j— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2020

When you need help with customer care QUICKLY.

T 2395 -I have Samsung Note 7. Battery charge restricted to 60%. When will it allow me to go 100 ? Mr Samsung please respond ! zara jaldi ! pic.twitter.com/VVkzPqXh1j— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 30, 2016

When you’re feeling particularly existentialist.

T 4032 - _एक घड़ी खरीदकर__हाथ में क्या बाँध ली,_ _वक्त पीछे ही_ _पड़ गया मेरे!_ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 16, 2021

When someone asks you to work on your day off.

T 4022 -There has nothing been done .. not that one cares .. actually no, one cannot say that .. a lot has been done .. in the pursuit of nothingness .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 6, 2021

Goodnight.

T 3865 - Sleepin' time .. GN pic.twitter.com/V1oAm1VmhM— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2021

The celebrations started early with Big B visiting producer Anand Pandit, with whom he had come together for his latest film Chehre. The actor visited one of Pandit’s luxurious penthouses where the early celebrations took place

