2-MIN READ

10 Bizarre Ways Followed by People to Protect Themselves from Coronavirus Outbreak

Bizarre ways how people are preventing themselves from Coronavirus outbreak. (Image credit: Twitter)

This becomes more imperative amidst the widespread fear of coronavirus, when people are leaving no stones unturned to prevent infection.

Prevention is better than cure and people across the globe are doing their best to abide by the statement.

This becomes more imperative amidst the widespread fear of coronavirus, when people are leaving no stones unturned to prevent infection.


Recently, a video clip of a taxi driver from Beijing isolating himself using plastic covering was widely circulated online.

Adding to it, here are some other bizarre methods people have undertaken to save them from getting affected by the novel coronavirus.

1) For example, what do you do if you can’t shake hands? Well, you shake legs. A video went viral from China, where a man refuses to shake hands with people and goes ahead greeting them using legs.

2) In order to prevent the spread of the infection, people are being advised to wash hands regularly and maintain sanitary etiquette. But this seems to be in contrast with another European etiquette that of greeting people with alternating kisses on both cheeks.

However, Switzerland’s Health Minister Alain Berset thus asked people to drop the custom.

3) Face-masks too have become a part of many people’s daily regimen. So much so that a video of a kid, who bites into a biscuit, forgetting she has a mask on, went viral.

4) A woman even wore a giraffe costume on her visit to the hospital in a bid to protect herself from the viral outbreak.

5) In this photo gallery, people in China were found to ‘seal themselves’ from coronavirus.

6) A school in Beirut was seen spraying its students with disinfectant before they entered their classrooms.

7) For complete isolation, a person wore a plastic bag and held it together with an umbrella.

8) People wearing plastic bottles and containers have been very common in China.

9) People packed themselves in plastic bags to be coronavirus-proof.

10) People in Beijing were also seen wearing astronaut’s costume while out on a stroll for grocery shopping.


