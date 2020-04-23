10 Dumb Posters from American Covidiots That Prove We May Be Doomed After All

As the world reels under a global pandemic, most countries have imposed a lockdown to slow the spread of the virus, and people are forced to be at home and social-distance.

Well, not all of the world.

Even as the USA currently holds the highest death toll from the disease and has reports of the virus spreading far beyond earlier estimates, some Americans believe the virus is a hoax.

That, and 'fear is the real virus.'

The covidiots, also, came out to protest just that - the virus. The virus which has killed over 1 lakh people, globally.

Without any question of social distancing, they went out, formed crowds, and protested with posters.

Instead of seeing the signs to stay inside, they opted to put their foolery on signs. Here's ten of the dumbest posters we found from these covidiots.

1. For example, when golf is more important than being alive.





Image credits: Associated Press.



2. Or when you can't afford to have bad hair days, even though you're staying at home, with literally nobody to see you or care about your appearance.





If you get infected with #Coronavirus & you die, I doubt you or anyone else will care what your hair looks like. This is a woman from today’s protest in WI. Just dumb. pic.twitter.com/H5Fa1I87wA — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) April 19, 2020





3. If you keep going outside, it's 1+1 free.





Image credits: Associated Press.



4. Actually, the virus is the real virus.

Image credits: Associated Press.



5. Fact: You should fear the virus.

Image credits: Associated Press.







6. This sign violates the literal law where you are supposed to stay indoors due to a global pandemic.

Image credits: Associated Press.



7. Fun fact: you can still talk while wearing a face mask.

Image credits: Associated Press.



8. We wish we could criminalize stupidity.

Image credits: Associated Press.



9. What's a good American protest without advocating for guns?





Image credits: Associated Press.



10. And lastly... well. Guess there really is no cure for stupidity.





Image credits: Associated Press.





