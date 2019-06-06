10 Hilarious Memes to Explain Exactly Why You are Never too Old for Eidi

As people around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, it's not just the sight of the full moon that is getting people excited. Throughout the month, it is the anticipation of Eidi which adds to the elation and eagerness associated with Eid. For those who don't know, Eidi is the money which elders of the family give to the younger members to mark the occasion.

Now of course, as you grow older, your family begins to treat you like an adult. And sadly, in desi families, 'adults' don't get Eidi. But how unfair is that? This is precisely why several Muslims are lamenting on social media. In fact, several people resorted to memes to express their feelings.

While some complained about being too old for Eidi, some spoke about how it felt when their siblings got more than them. Relatable, right?

When your parents say You're too old For Eid Money😞😟 pic.twitter.com/Ia0R3ws8gW — CσCαιɳҽ💡 (@affresham) June 2, 2019

Me explaininghow I deservemore Eid moneythan the kids My parents pic.twitter.com/mL714CRsQO — dalya (@dalyahay) June 3, 2019

When you realise you’re too old to recieve eidi pic.twitter.com/KIKvCMKY3N — has (@champagnebengi) June 4, 2019

When relatives forget to give you eidi: pic.twitter.com/fChT6SWVxG — Taha Rasool🇵🇰 (@dado_mazoo_aayo) June 4, 2019

Me and my friend trying to figure how many people would we have to take Eidi from, to exceed last year's benchmark. #EidAlFitr2019 pic.twitter.com/XqfrjOGiX8 — Natique (@nnotthatguy) June 4, 2019

When everyone giving Eidi to your younger sibling,You be like; https://t.co/qNh7qKZf3U — Shadow🌚 (@_Deadly_Alive) June 4, 2019

Expectation v/s reality on Eid. pic.twitter.com/WPQ7kRrm70 — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) June 4, 2019

After counting My EidiI realized GPA Doesn't Matter pic.twitter.com/K84zIZ4jJo — Mahnoor (@MahnoorGul_) June 5, 2019

Me at my big age not receiving any eidi pic.twitter.com/xLpkOPwIpr — shoib (@shuvib_) June 5, 2019

When someone gives you only 50 rupees as Eidi. pic.twitter.com/mikNoCLuzD — فاطمہ شہاب 👑 (@FatimaShahab26) June 16, 2018

To be honest, you're never too old for Eidi. After all, this is a part of the tradition, right?