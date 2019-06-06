Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

10 Hilarious Memes to Explain Exactly Why You are Never too Old for Eidi

Eidi is the money which elders of the family give to the younger members to mark the occasion. While some complained about being too old for Eidi, some spoke about how it felt when their siblings got more than them.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
10 Hilarious Memes to Explain Exactly Why You are Never too Old for Eidi
Eidi is the money which elders of the family give to the younger members to mark the occasion. While some complained about being too old for Eidi, some spoke about how it felt when their siblings got more than them.
As people around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, it's not just the sight of the full moon that is getting people excited. Throughout the month, it is the anticipation of Eidi which adds to the elation and eagerness associated with Eid. For those who don't know, Eidi is the money which elders of the family give to the younger members to mark the occasion.

Now of course, as you grow older, your family begins to treat you like an adult. And sadly, in desi families, 'adults' don't get Eidi. But how unfair is that? This is precisely why several Muslims are lamenting on social media. In fact, several people resorted to memes to express their feelings.

While some complained about being too old for Eidi, some spoke about how it felt when their siblings got more than them. Relatable, right?

To be honest, you're never too old for Eidi. After all, this is a part of the tradition, right?

