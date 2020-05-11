10 Memes to Express How Indians Felt When IRCTC Delayed Special Train Booking Process

On Sunday, the Ministry of Railways announced a staggered reopening of special trains between 15 cities, bookings for which would start on the IRCTC website at 4pm on Monday. However, when hundreds around the country waited, with bated breaths, to book tickets and finally travel amid the lockdown, they were met with an unwelcome surprise - the website wasn't loading.
Soon, social media was flooded with messages and posts which claimed that the IRCTC website had crashed due to an overload of traffic. However, that is not the case. The IRCTC tweeted saying that the website is working fine, but the delay was owing to new data about the trains which were being uploaded. This process will take some time, as a result of which bookings have been postponed to 6 pm on Monday.
Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020
Social media reacted in the only way they know how - through memes.
The special trains will only consist of air conditioned coaches and no meals and bedding will be provided in order to minimise any form of contact between the passengers and the staff. The trains will be plying between New Delhi and 15 other cities.