10 Memes That Explain How Delhiites Felt About Breathing Becoming a Sport After Diwali
On Monday, just a day after the nation celebrated Diwali, the SAFAR Delhi's overall air quality index stood at 506. The AQI touched 999 at 4 am in Delhi. In other words, Delhi's air quality, which was poor to begin with, has now become "hazardous."
Even if we keep the numbers aside for a bit, it's obvious how bad the air quality is even if you step outside for a bit. You feel choked, suffocated, your eyes start watering and some of you might start sneezing owing to dust allergy. Yet, we never seem to learn. Year after year, pleas of going crackerless during Diwali fall on deaf ears.
On Monday, #DelhiChokes is one of the top trends on social media, with thousands of people sharing memes on how it feels to step out while the air around them is hazardous. While some talked about the perils of asthma and bronchitis, some joked about how human beings never learn from their mistakes.
Delhi weather forecast .
Day1️⃣ asthma
Day2️⃣ bronchitis
Day3️⃣ lung ♋ cancer #DelhiPollution #DelhiChokes #DelhiAirPollution pic.twitter.com/0lm6MTxNdL
— 🇧ᴀʙʟᴜ 🇧ᴏʜʀᴀ (@yuvi_nation) October 28, 2019
#DelhiChokes Delhites after diwali celebrations: pic.twitter.com/SR5U25ZLmZ — Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) October 28, 2019
After Every Diwali
Delhi Be Like:- pic.twitter.com/EeLTBG9UDA
— Lihos niaj (@LihosN) October 28, 2019
#DelhiChokes#DelhiPollution Delhiites after #Diwali pic.twitter.com/hQXoottpFz — Pradhumn - the CricFreak🏏 (@pradhumn_pratap) October 28, 2019
Delhi Guy Going To Work after Diwali pic.twitter.com/PNzrxQvIUQ
— S Ravind King (@sravindking) October 28, 2019
Delhites after Diwali evening be like #DelhiChokes #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/cKKwVGy6EL — 💲🅰️〽️ (@Samcasm7) October 28, 2019
Me talking to JNU students after DEEPAVALI#DelhiPollution#DelhiChokes pic.twitter.com/LsrCubXYZZ
— Pseudo Secularism (@Pseudo_Secular_) October 28, 2019
Delhites going to work after Diwali : #DelhiChokes #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/hu6WpG5oxA — Humor Being🌈 (@followTheGupta) October 28, 2019
People burning money on crackers for some good quality air pollution.#DelhiChokes #MumbaiChokes #IndiaChokes pic.twitter.com/AY9x9phDYM
— WastedWorlds (@_InBalia_) October 28, 2019
#DelhiChokes Outsiders to delhi people... pic.twitter.com/g58P3kccxI — नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) October 28, 2019
