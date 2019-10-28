Take the pledge to vote

10 Memes That Explain How Delhiites Felt About Breathing Becoming a Sport After Diwali

On Monday, just a day after the nation celebrated Diwali, the SAFAR Delhi's overall air quality index stood at 506.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

October 28, 2019
On Monday, just a day after the nation celebrated Diwali, the SAFAR Delhi's overall air quality index stood at 506. The AQI touched 999 at 4 am in Delhi. In other words, Delhi's air quality, which was poor to begin with, has now become "hazardous."

Even if we keep the numbers aside for a bit, it's obvious how bad the air quality is even if you step outside for a bit. You feel choked, suffocated, your eyes start watering and some of you might start sneezing owing to dust allergy. Yet, we never seem to learn. Year after year, pleas of going crackerless during Diwali fall on deaf ears.

On Monday, #DelhiChokes is one of the top trends on social media, with thousands of people sharing memes on how it feels to step out while the air around them is hazardous. While some talked about the perils of asthma and bronchitis, some joked about how human beings never learn from their mistakes.

